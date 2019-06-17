Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 17)

Stephen Easter

Paris Officers were dispatched the 10-block of E. Hearne in regards to a male subject being asked to leave and refused. Upon officers arrival, the Stephen Easter was observed to be leaving the scene headed north across the street. Officers requested that he stop for identification purposes, but he refused to comply with the request. Officers eventually were able to catch up to the subject who refused to comply with their orders and when detained began to resist arrest. Easter was taken into custody and charged with Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

Michael Ravon Johnson

An officer was dispatched to the 2200-block of E. Price in regards to a suspicious person. Once there he located an individual sleeping in an unsecured vehicle in the park. The officer made contact with the subject who said he had nowhere else to go. When the officer began trying to gain information to find the person more suitable quarters, the man became uncooperative. The officer informed the subject that he would have to leave the park and could not sleep there due to City Ordinance. The person ignored the orders, and he was placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass. He refused to exit the vehicle but was eventually removed. Once out he began resisting arrest and then fled on foot. He was captured in the 2300-block of Pine Bluff St. and there taken into custody. The subject was identified as Michael Ravon Johnson. He was booked for Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.

Rubio Sanchez

Officers were called to a restaurant at 3110 NE Loop 286 by a motorist. The subject had observed the person in the vehicle behind them at the drive-through window drinking an alcoholic beverage and appearing in an intoxicated state. Officer made contact with a male identified as Isai Rubio Sanchez, sleeping in a running vehicle, who reportedly was intoxicated. After further field testing, they placed Sanchez under arrest for DWI.

Officers responded to a burglary of a building in the 1400-block of Lamar Avenue. A window was broken, and numerous tools were stolen. Investigation Continues.

Officers investigated Burglaries of Vehicles in the 2300-block of Culbertson, 2400-block of E. Price, and the 1000-block of SE 29th. All of the vehicles burglarized had been left unlocked by the owners. Change and electronic devices had been taken.

A Paris Officer responded to an assault with a knife at a local hospital. The incident had occurred at another location, and the victim did not want to pursue charges and would not cooperate with the investigation.

Another assault was reported in the 300-block of Clement Rd at a local club. A suspect struck a victim in the face with a large rock. The case is under investigation, and the suspect is known to the victim.

Paris Police responded to 370 calls for service and arrested ten people between Friday (Jun 14) and Sunday (Jun 16).