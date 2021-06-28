Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 28)

Kendra Denise Lindsey

Saturday morning at 8:29, police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of SW 7th for a defective brake light. The driver, Kendra Denise Lindsey, 35, of Hugo, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, Lindsey was observed throwing an object toward the back of the vehicle. The item was cocaine. They charged Lindsey with possession of a controlled substance of more than one but less than four grams and tampering with physical evidence. Lindsey was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police were advised of a motor vehicle accident in the 3200-block of Bonham Friday afternoon at 5:21. Officers noticed the driver, a 27-year-old female, acting very erratic, and paramedics transported her to Paris Regional Medical Center. During the investigation, police discovered that the female had stolen the vehicle from the 2600-block of Bonham St. The incidents are under investigation.

Richard Dee Perry

Paris Police responded to the 300-block of Pine Bluff at 5:18 Saturday afternoon about a welfare concern. Officers located Richard Dee Perry, 49, of Paris and found him intoxicated from an unknown substance. Perry also had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant that originated from a felony assault case. Perry was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Vadim Victor Lukas

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of SE 8th Monday morning at 12:02 for a defective tail light. During the stop, two passengers had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. K-9 Cupa was utilized and alerted to narcotics possibly being in the vehicle, and officers found methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. The driver, Vadim Victor Lukas, 30, of Paris, admitted that the narcotics were his. They arrested Lukas and charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Lukas was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle burglary in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 2:08 last Thursday afternoon. The victim reported that they had accidentally left their vehicle unlocked, and someone had stolen their identification and a debit MasterCard. They had already used the card to purchase an unknown item in St Louis, Missouri. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 227 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend, ending at midnight (Jun 27).