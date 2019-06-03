Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 3)

Daniel Caleb Maddox

Daniel Caleb Maddox, 41, of Blossom, was arrested at the Lamar County Probation office Friday afternoon at 2:41 on a motion to adjudicate guilt warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of Bonham Saturday at 12:20 pm. Reportedly, a 24-year-old ex-girlfriend had attempted to run over a 41-year-old victim with a vehicle. The report indicates that there have been other recent incidents that the 41-year-old was stalking the ex-girlfriend. The events are under investigation.

Stephen Gary York

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of E. Cherry Sunday night at 11:55. Reportedly, a 19-year-old female had been assaulted by her husband by choking. Stephen Gary York, 26, of Paris, was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breathing. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 231 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 2).