Paris Police Report For Monday (Jun 7)

Ronnie Ray Blake, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Ronnie Ray Blake, Jr., 44, of Paris, in the 700-block of Graham St at 9:45 Friday night. Blake was known to have an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a driving while intoxicated, third or more conviction. They placed Blake in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft from a vehicle in the 1700-block of N. Main Sunday morning at 2:06. The victim reported that someone had stolen a pistol. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 2900-block of NW 19th St at 8:18 Sunday morning. The victim reported that while they were on vacation, someone entered their home and stole two pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 309 calls for service and arrested ten persons over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Jun 6).