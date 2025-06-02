Paris Police Report For Monday, June 2

Last Friday, a little after 7:30 pm, an officer responded to the location of a previous trespassing call in the 1800 block of Cedar Street. The caller restated information from the last call that a known suspect, who was a former roommate of the caller, had poured gas around the residence, stolen property, and attempted to damage the caller’s vehicle at the location. Since the initial call, the owner had found his puppy deceased and believed it might have ingested some of the gasoline poured on the property. An Animal Control Officer picked up the dead puppy for evidence. Officers took a report and will investigate it for cruelty to non-livestock animals and theft of property.

Saturday morning, around 4:00, officers responding to multiple reports of motor vehicle burglaries were notified of the theft of a 2009 Pontiac from the 200 block of SW 29th Street. Officers located several videos with images of suspects that appeared to be the same group of individuals across multiple reports. Shortly after being notified of the stolen Pontiac, a Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the car traveling on N. Main Street and attempted to stop the vehicle. A Paris Police officer joined the pursuit of the Pontiac, which ended after a short distance when it stopped in the 1300 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. All occupants fled from the car. An investigation by detectives of the NE Texas Auto Theft Task Force, with assistance from Paris Police officers and Lamar County Sheriff Deputies, resulted in officers locating and arresting Cadan Jarell Black, 17. They charged Black with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

At 9:30 am on Sunday, officers responded to a reported theft of a Silver 2021 Dodge Ram truck from the 700 block of SW 41st Street. Within the same timeframe and area, officers investigated reports of hit-and-run incidents involving a silver truck. In one case, a witness attempted to make contact with the driver and was hit in the arm by the vehicle as it left the area. Later, officers located the truck at another location unoccupied. An investigation for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon continues.

Just before 11:30 pm on Sunday, an officer initiated a traffic stop in the 500 block of NW Loop 286 for speeding. A passenger in the vehicle, Malcolm Devante-Claude Owens, 27, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance between one and four grams out of Carrollton, Texas.

Monday at 8:45 am, officers responded to Paris Regional Health regarding a stabbing that had occurred earlier that date in the 500 block of SE 13 Street. Officers submitted a report of Assault of a Family or House Member and Impeding Breathing or Circulation after discussions with involved individuals and witnesses., which they will investigate further.

During this reporting period, officers made 32 traffic stops, arrested seven adults, and responded to 214 calls for service.

Jon McFadden

Public Information Officer

El viernes pasado, poco después de las 7:30 pm, un oficial respondió a la ubicación de una llamada previa de allanamiento en la cuadra 1800 de Cedar Street. La persona que llamó reafirmó la información de la última llamada de que un sospechoso conocido, que era un ex compañero de cuarto de la persona que llamó, había vertido gasolina alrededor de la residencia, robado propiedad e intentado dañar el vehículo de la persona que llamó en el lugar. Desde la llamada inicial, el dueño había encontrado a su cachorro muerto y creía que podría haber ingerido parte de la gasolina vertida en la propiedad. Un oficial de control de animales recogió al cachorro muerto como evidencia. Los oficiales tomaron un informe y lo investigarán por crueldad hacia animales no ganaderos y robo de propiedad.

El sábado por la mañana, alrededor de las 4:00, los oficiales que respondieron a múltiples informes de robo de vehículos motorizados fueron notificados del robo de un Pontiac 2009 de la cuadra 200 de SW 29th Street. Los oficiales localizaron varios videos con imágenes de sospechosos que parecían ser el mismo grupo de individuos en múltiples informes. Poco después de ser notificado del Pontiac robado, un ayudante del alguacil del condado de Lamar vio el automóvil viajando por N. Main Street e intentó detener el vehículo. Un oficial de la policía de París se unió a la persecución del Pontiac, que terminó después de una corta distancia cuando se detuvo en la cuadra 1300 de Fitzhugh Avenue. Todos los ocupantes huyeron del coche. Una investigación realizada por detectives de la Fuerza de Tarea de Robo de Automóviles del NE Texas, con la ayuda de oficiales de la Policía de Paris y los ayudantes del alguacil del condado de Lamar, resultó en que los oficiales localizaran y arrestaran a Cadan Jarell Black, de 17 años. Acusaron a Black de participar en actividades delictivas organizadas, evadir el arresto o la detención y uso no autorizado de un vehículo motorizado.

A las 9:30 am del domingo, los oficiales respondieron a un robo reportado de una camioneta Dodge Ram plateada 2021 de la cuadra 700 de SW 41st Street. Dentro del mismo período de tiempo y área, los oficiales investigaron informes de incidentes de atropello y fuga que involucraron a un camión plateado. En un caso, un testigo intentó hacer contacto con el conductor y fue golpeado en el brazo por el vehículo cuando abandonaba el área. Más tarde, los oficiales localizaron la camioneta en otro lugar desocupado. Continúa una investigación por uso no autorizado de un vehículo motorizado, robo de un arma de fuego y asalto con un arma mortal.

Justo antes de las 11:30 pm del domingo, un oficial inició una parada de tráfico en la cuadra 500 de NW Loop 286 por exceso de velocidad. Un pasajero en el vehículo, Malcolm Devante-Claude Owens, de 27 años, fue arrestado con una orden de arresto por posesión de una sustancia controlada de entre uno y cuatro gramos en Carrollton, Texas.

El lunes a las 8:45 am, los oficiales respondieron a Paris Regional Health con respecto a un apuñalamiento que había ocurrido antes de esa fecha en la cuadra 500 de SE 13 Street. Los oficiales presentaron un informe de agresión a un miembro de la familia o de la casa e impedir la respiración o la circulación después de discusiones con las personas involucradas y los testigos, que investigarán más a fondo.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 32 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a siete adultos y respondieron a 214 llamadas de servicio.

Jon McFadden

Oficial de Información Pública