Paris Police Report For Monday, June 24

An officer was in the process of working an unrelated call Sunday, in the 2500 block of N. Main St., when he heard and observed a vehicle discharging a firearm while traveling westbound on Loop 286. The officer pursued and stopped the suspect vehicle in the 500 block of NW Loop 286. The suspects were held at gunpoint until backup arrived. They removed the suspects and detained them in handcuffs. Officers arrested four suspects, but only Jose Alberto Montalvan, 24, claimed to speak English. Montalvan refused to identify himself at the time of detention. They located a handgun in the vehicle, and the front seat passenger, Christopher Cordova Veliz, 22, admitted to being the shooter. The handgun belonged to Montalvan, who officers identified by a suspended license out of Arkansas. Montalvan was wanted on misdemeanor warrants and charged with Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice. They charged Veliz with Deadly Conduct by Discharging a Weapon and released the other two occupants. Police had their vehicle towed.

Last Friday, a traffic stop for a moving violation in the 800 block of W. Kaufman resulted in the arrest of Sergio Munguia Juarez, 56. Franklin County had a warrant for Juarez for Tampering with a School/Government Record and DWI. They arrested him without incident.

Officers contacted Chad Michael Newberry Friday in the 2000 block of Bonham St. A warrant check revealed that Newberry had warrants from Municipal Court for Traffic. He was arrested on the warrants. Subsequent to arrest, Berry was found to be in possession of prescription medication that he did not have a prescription for. Officers charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Last Friday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of NE 10th and arrested Christopher Eric Tiner, 43, for assaulting a family member. Tiner had thrown the victim to the floor, causing them to hit their head. Tiner had also struck the victim with his fist and with a metal gate. He also threatened to kill the victim. Officers observed injuries to the victim’s head. A witness at the scene confirmed the victim’s story. Tiner has a history of Family Assault, and they arrested him for Family Violence Assault with Previous Convictions and a Felony. The victim requested a protective order.

Officers received a report last Friday of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 3000 block of Meandering Way. Suspects entered unlocked vehicles and stole a 9mm handgun. The case is under investigation.

Officers made 60 traffic stops, arrested 12 adults, and answered 283 calls for service over the weekend ending on Sunday, June 23.

Captain John T. Bull