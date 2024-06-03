Paris Police Report For Monday, June 3

Sunday, officers attempted to contact Tywan DeKesh Dawson, 45, in the 400 block of E. Provine St. Dawson refused to stop walking and speak with officers. Officers pursued him on foot while he attempted to enter a residence in the area. Dawson pulled and pushed the officers. He was grounded but continued to resist by grabbing at the handcuffs while continuing to resist handcuffing. Officers eventually took Dawson into custody and charged him with Evading Arrest or Detention and Resisting Arrest. Dawson had prior convictions for Evading arrest.

Officers responded Sunday to a disturbance in the 100 block of SE 47th. Luis Angel Herrera Martinez had been in a confrontation with his girlfriend and his child’s mother. Martinez had arrived at the location with his small child in the vehicle and was intoxicated. Officers found Martinez to have crashed into a tree in the area. Martinez refused to cooperate with officers, and they arrested him for DWI with a child in the vehicle. Martinez resisted arrest, and they charged him with the DWI as well as Resisting Arrest.

Sunday, Paris Police contacted Gevoni Dashan Reyes, 19, in the 500 block of SE 22nd Street. Reyes was known to have outstanding warrants for Aggravated Robbery. This incident occurred in the Meadowview Apartments in the 500 block of Deshong Dr. on May 8, 2024. Reyes had entered an apartment and robbed individuals at gunpoint and had then fired a shot in the direction of the victims. Officers took Reyes into custody without incident, and the charge was Aggravated Robbery X 2 and a County Warrant for Theft, which was over $30.000 but less than $150,000.00.

On Saturday, a theft occurred in the 3800 block of Smallwood Road. The victim provided video evidence of them taking numerous tools from a job site. The patrol officer working the incident was able to locate the suspect and recover the stolen tools, which were approximately $1,500.00 in worth. The suspect’s information was obtained, and further follow-up will be conducted.

Sunday, officers responded to a Burglary in Progress at a business in the 1600 block of Bonham St. They located a subject matching the description of the individual seen burglarizing the business. They found Jimmy Ray Lane, II, 37, had broken a company window. Lane also was charged with criminal trespassing at the location in the past. This time, Lane was under the influence of some substance. He had three prior convictions for Public Intoxication, and officers charged him with Public Intoxication with three prior convictions, Criminal Mischief class B, and Criminal Mischief.

Officers made 63 traffic stops, arrested 14 adults, and answered 293 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, Jun 2.

Captain John T. Bull