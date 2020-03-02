Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 02)

Vegas Raynard Cooper

Paris Police detained a vehicle that was parked and occupied facing the wrong way in the 400-block of Graham St at 11:20 Saturday night. The investigation led to the arrest of the passenger that had given a false name. Vegas Raynard Cooper, 33, of Paris, was found with an outstanding felony warrant charging him with unlawful restraint of a person that was under 17 years of age and a second felony warrant charging him with continuous violence against the family. They later transferred Cooper to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 500-block of DeShong Dr. at 8:32 am last Friday. Reportedly, a known suspect had stolen the victim’s cell phone and later took over $1,500 from the victim’s bank account. The incident is under investigation.

Friday morning at 10:35, Paris Police found that a known sex offender is not living where he reportedly was in the 1000-block of Lamar Ave. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 263 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 1).