Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 11)

Joshua Ray Armstrong

Last Saturday (Mar 10), officers went to the 100-block of S. Collegiate in regards to a male subject pulling on car doors. They located the suspect, Joshua Ray Armstrong, in the 2400-block of Lamar Avenue. Armstrong was found to be under the influence of narcotics and in an intoxicated state. He was arrested for Public Intoxication.

Benjamin Bethal

Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of NW 18th where they made contact with Benjamin Bethal. Bethal was in the street and under the influence of what appeared to be narcotics and alcohol. He was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Police Department.

Michael Gaines

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of E. Cherry. They made contact with the suspect, Michael Gaines, who was accused of an assault on a family member. When officers attempted to take Gaines into custody, he resisted arrest and refused to obey commands. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with Felony Assault and Resisting Arrest.

Dawson Huie

Paris Police Officers arrested Dawson Huie on a warrant for Motion to Revolk Probation for Possession of Controlled Substance. He was arrested at a residence in the 4900-block of Thomas Dr.

Huie refused to comply with officers demands and had to be forcibly taken into custody. He was charged with Resisting Arrest also.

John Rufus Leigh

Officers arrested John Rufus Leigh on a warrant for Assault on a Public Servant. The order was served in the 100-block of NE 10th, and Leigh was arrested without incident.

Randale McKinney

A traffic stop in the 600-block of NE 3rd resulted in the arrest of Randale McKinney. McKinney was found in possession of marijuana as well as a large quantity of cash and a loaded firearm. He was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Firearm.

Officers served a warrant for Felony DWI on Chris Tucker in the 1000-block of SE 3rd. He was arrested without incident.

Kendra Woods

A Paris Police Officer was conducting a security check of a club in the 10-block of E. Hearne Street when Kendra Woods dropped a baggie of what appeared to be Marijuana from her purse within his view. She was detained, and more marijuana was found in her handbag. Woods was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

Dillon Harris

Officers responded to a fight in the 400-block of Grand Avenue. They made contact with Dillon Harris who was found to in possession of paraphernalia used for the transport of narcotics as well as a small amount of Methamphetamine. He was arrested for possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine.

Paris Police responded to 416 Calls for service and made 18 arrests between Friday and Sunday (Mar 8-10).