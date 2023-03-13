Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 13)

Friday morning at 11:18, officials learned that someone had burglarized a home under construction for Habitat for Humanity in the 700-Block of Polk Street. The Site Supervisor said the front and back doors were closed and locked when he arrived at the location, but he found a rear bedroom window unlocked. The suspect entered through the window and left through the back door, taking a red Milwaukee router, a toolbox, ladders, copper tubing, and other items, all with a total value of $1,260. Police lifted fingerprints from the window.

William Gregory Green

Paris Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NW Loop 286 Friday afternoon at 2:24 after observing the car failing to signal a turn and drive in a single lane in the 2300 block of North Main Street. When William Gregory Green, 65, of Paris, was requested to exit, the officer observed a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance in the driver seat, which tested positive for Methamphetamine. Green was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group of more than one but less than four grams.

David Long

At 2:59 Friday afternoon, Officers observed David Long of Roxton, 47, walking in the 10-block of the West Plaza. Police learned of Long’s active warrants. While placing Long in handcuffs, he reached for his front right pocket. It was for a small black leather pouch containing clear empty baggies and clear baggies with a clear crystal substance that tested positive for Methamphetamine. Long was booked into the Paris Jail for Manufacture Deliver Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 of more than four but less than 200 grams and two Class C Warrants.

Paris Police Officer spoke with a victim of Fraud Friday night at 7:02 in the Police Department Lobby. She advised that she recently switched cell phone companies to AT&T. Part of AT&T’s promotion included receiving five separate debit cards, each loaded with $200. The victim received four of the five debit cards. However, she never received the fifth card. AT&T advised that they mailed the fifth card on Feb 16, 2023, and someone had used it on Feb 20, 2023, for the total amount of $250.00 at a Men’s Lounge in Clover City, California.

Saturday mourning at 9:16, dispatch received a Burglary-in Progress Call in the 600-block of SE 5th Street. Officers met two victims sitting in a vehicle, who advised that the known suspect had just driven away. Officers did not locate the suspect or vehicle in the general area. Instead, they observed a muddy shoe print on the front door’s exterior. The suspect had taken a phone from one victim and, during her call with dispatch, claimed she had picked up a concrete landscaping paver from the flower bed and had struck one victim’s vehicle with it multiple times. Investigators will invest a Burglary of Habitation, Interference with an Emergency Request for Assistance, and a Criminal Mischief Offense.

The Paris Police Department responded to 201 Calls for Service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Mar 12).