Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 16)

Cassandra Ann Hesler

Due to a traffic stop in the 10-block of NW 9th St at 4:44 Friday afternoon, police arrested two people. Allegedly, one passenger had two misdemeanor Lamar County warrants, and another passenger, Cassandra Ann Hesler, 26, had possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a firearm at 2:17 pm last Friday in the 1900-block of NW 30th St. Reportedly, a possible known suspect had stolen a pistol and other items from the residence. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of NW 3rd St at 10:31 Saturday morning about a stolen vehicle. Officers located a silver 2008 Pontiac parked partially in the ditch. The owner had reported the car stolen from the 300-block of SW 3rd St. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence that occurred in the 600-block of Grand Ave Saturday afternoon at 4:05. Reportedly, someone had entered the house through a window and had stolen several items. The investigation continues.

Glenn Frazier

At 11:11 pm Friday, Paris Police made a security check at Lake Crook. Officers located Glenn Frazier, 50, of Honey Grove. Allegedly, Frazier had possession of a firearm, and a criminal history showed that earlier conviction of a felony crime. Frazier was placed under arrest and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

At 8:36 pm Saturday, Paris Police responded to a business in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave about a forgery. Reportedly, the store clerk found that someone had passed three $100 bills that were fake. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the 1000-block of NE 34th St at 5:45 Sunday afternoon about a theft from a vehicle. Reportedly, someone had entered the bed of a pick-up truck and taken two compound bows and equipment. The value of the theft was in excess of $3,800. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 218 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Mar 15).