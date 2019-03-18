Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 18)

Elaisha Conrad

A traffic stop in the 2400-block of Jackson Street resulted in the arrest of Elaisha Conrad. An officer stopped the vehicle for running a stop sign and then smelled alcoholic beverages and burning marijuana when making contact with the arrestee and two passengers. Conrad was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated as well as possession of Marijuana.



Latray Wright | Jataurius Council

Officers were conducting a security check at a business in the 10-block of East Hearne when they smelled the odor of burning Marijuana. They followed the smell to a vehicle on the lot that was found occupied by Latray Wright and Jataurius Council. They found two loaded firearms along with a quantity of marijuana. Officers arrested both Wright and Council for Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

Derek Dewayne Davis

Officers made contact with Derek Dewayne Davis in the 500-block of East Tudor. They reportedly observed him in possession of a bottle of alcohol in a public place. Davis attempted to discard it in the officer’s presence. They retrieved the bottle and found it contained multiple plastic baggies of cocaine. Davis was charged with Delivery of a controlled substance as well as tampering with evidence.

Clinton Elrod | Ladarius Pryor

A call of welfare concern sent officers to a residence in the 1800-block of Clarksville St. Upon arrival officers smelled marijuana and made contact with individuals at the house and found a quantity of marijuana smoked within the presence of a three-year-old child. Officers arrested Clinton Elrod and Ladarius Pryor for Possession of Marijuana.

Jermal Jeffery

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300-block of Tudor St where they made contact with Jermal Jeffery. They found Jeffery intoxicated after a field sobriety test. Officers took him to Paris Regional Medical Center where they took a blood sample before booking him into the city jail for Driving While Intoxicated.

Mackenzie Anne Larue

Officers worked a security check in the 2200-block of E. Price. A victim advised that Mackenzie Anne Larue had tried to stab him and chased him with a knife. Larue was found about a block away on Price Street. Due to witness’ information as well as evidence collected at the scene, Officers charged Larue with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Justin Mixon

Officers made contact with Justin Mixon after he drove up to a location in the 300-block of Tudor where they were on another call. Mixon exited his vehicle and fled on foot. They located him in the 600-block of NE Fifth at the residence of a relative. He was reportedly intoxicated. During a search of his abandoned vehicle, officers found a handgun and charged Mixon with DWI third or more and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Dwayne Thomas

Officers stopped Dwayne Thomas in the 1000-block of SE Third for defective tag light. They gave him a field sobriety test and took him for a blood draw. Officers charged Thomas with DWI.

Jarrick Watkins

Dispatch sent Paris Police to a business in the 2000-block of NE Loop 286. A security company observed a subject entering numerous vehicles at the property. It was after hours, and no one should have been there. Officers located the suspect, Jarrick Watkins, hiding inside a car and arrested him for Criminal Trespassing on the property.

Tessa Willis

Officers arrested Tessa Willis for assaulting a family member in the 2300-block of SE Third at a residence. The victim had minor injuries, and they charged Willis with Assault Family Violence.

Paris Police responded to 321 Calls for service and made 25 arrests between Friday and Sunday (Mar 15-17).