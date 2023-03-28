Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 27)

Edye Katherine Travland

Friday afternoon at 4:31, an officer observed a vehicle pass by his location and saw a female passenger not wearing a seat belt. The passenger was Edye Katherine Travland, 42, of Paris, who had possession of a controlled substance that tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Friday evening at 6:00, a victim filed a report of an assault against an elderly or disabled individual in the 100-block of SE 47th. The elderly patient claimed a staff member assaulted them.

Friday night at 7:08, dispatch received a call from a person in the 1400 block of West Washington Street stating that a male, wearing a blue jumpsuit, riding a bicycle, pulled a 9mm pistol on him. An officer contacted an individual who owned a mountain-style bicycle and was wearing similar clothing as described. The subject did not have a gun or any weapon on him at the time of officer contact and denied being in any altercation.

John Mark Semple

Several Paris Police Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident Friday night at 11:20 in the 2700 block of North Main. A male driver reportedly fled the scene. Police located John Mark Semple, 40, of Deport, inside a Truck Stop in the 3200 block of North Main, speaking with Paris Dispatch on the phone. Semple admitted to being the vehicle’s driver and stated that the other occupants had attacked him, causing the accident. Semple was sweating profusely, had glassy and bloodshot eyes, and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. Semple refused to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on scene. Two occupants in the vehicle had received broken bones. Officers arrested Semple for two counts of Intoxication Assault with Vehicle Seriously Body Injury.

Saturday morning after midnight, officers responded to a Criminal Trespass call in the 100-block of SE 17th. A Paris Officer took a Felony Stalking Report to be investigated, along with several prior reported Criminal Trespass and Harassment at the exact location, wherein known suspects continued to drive by and harass the victim.

Jeffrrey Scott Gibson

Saturday morning at 8:03, an officer responded to the 2400 block of North Main about a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot, with an unknown male asleep and suspected to have been at the location throughout the night. Jeffrey Scott Gibson, 56, of Paris, was sleeping in the front driver’s seat with the window down. A consent search led Gibson to the Paris Jail for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance after officers found Methamphetamine.

Samuel Vernon Taylor

Paris Officer initiated consensual contact with a male subject in the 700-block of Bonham Street Saturday afternoon at 12:24. He identified himself as Samuel Vernon Taylor, 47, of Paris. Taylor had an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant-Possession Controlled Substance of less than one gram, and they transported him to the Paris Jail.

April Tametra Cawvey

Saturday night at 9:02, a Paris Officer observed a blue Nissan with no third brake light and conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of East Cherry Street. The driver was April Tametra Cawvey, 34, of Paris, with an active Class “C” warrant from Paris Municipal Court. During a consensual search, they found Marijuana and a clear rock-like substance, testing positive for Methamphetamine, and arrested Cawvey.

At 1:18 Sunday afternoon, a victim spoke with a Paris Officer and stated that he parked his 2013 GMC Duramax in a parking lot in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 on March 25 and returned today to discover it missing. He stated that the doors did not lock, and he had left the key in the center cup holder. They recovered the vehicle later in Red River County.

Deven Margaret Hickson

Sunday night at 7:20, dispatch received a call from a person following a reckless driver that pulled into a residential drive in the 900-block of Tudor Street. The officer arrived and observed the vehicle attempting to back out of the driveway and made contact with Deven Margaret Hickson, 44, of Detroit. He also smelled an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath, slurred speech, and red-glossy eyes. Hickson performed poorly during the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and had four prior convictions on her criminal history.

Damaris Nacole Johnson

A Paris Officer was dispatched Sunday night at 10:07 to a disturbance in the 400-block of Grand Avenue and made contact with a large group of people in the parking lot screaming and pointing at a subject, who quickly tried to enter a building. They stated that she had a gun and had pointed it at them. The officer entered the building to talk with Damaris Nacole Johnson, 41, of Paris, who had a gun in the front of her waistband. Without incident, Johnson was taken into custody and booked into the Paris Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The Paris Police Department responded to 203 Calls for Service and arrested 16 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Mar 26).