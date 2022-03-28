Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 28)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2000-block of Culbertson St at 6:53 Friday morning. The victim reported that they had started their car and went back into the residence, and that is when someone took their vehicle. Officers later found it unoccupied in the 1800-block of Jackson Ct. A juvenile female returned to the car with the keys in her possession, and officers arrested her. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a business burglary in the 600-block of Bonham St at 2:15 Saturday morning. An employee drove by and noticed that someone had shattered the front door to the office. The owner is still checking to see what they took. The investigation continues.

Lachardius Markell Grigsby

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. at 1:58 Saturday afternoon for an expired registration violation. Officers determined that the driver, Lachardius Markell Grigsby, 30, of Dallas, was intoxicated. When they booked Grigsby, they discovered he had possession of cocaine and later transferred Grigsby to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police assisted Delta County Sheriff’s Department in a vehicle pursuit approaching the Paris City Limits. Officers attempted to encounter the vehicle on FM 1497. The driver tried to hide behind a building, then fled into a field, and Delta and Lamar County Deputies pursued. The suspect intentionally struck a Paris Police vehicle attempting to return to the roadway driving south, and they stopped him in the Commerce area. They finally arrested Larry Shundra Wigenton of Dallas.

Jason Myrick Robinson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300-block of N. Main at 2:52 Sunday morning for an expired registration violation. The driver, Jason Myrick Robinson, 49, of Powderly, had an outstanding felony warrant out of McLennan County for fraud by use or possession of identifying information. They placed Robinson in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 231 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 27).