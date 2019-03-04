Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 4)

The shooting reported in the 1900-block of Fairfax Saturday morning resulted in one person seriously injured and the death of QuaDrea Quinton Dillard, 26 of Paris. It is alleged that Dillard had entered this residence and shot the female homeowner several times and shot at the male homeowner. Dillard and the male homeowner became involved in a fight over Dillard’s weapon. The victim of the initial shooting was able to leave the residence and go next door for help. When the first Paris Police Officer arrived on the scene, the male homeowner was attempting to restrain Dillard in a bedroom. When the officer attempted to take Dillard into custody, there was a struggle in which Dillard gained control of the officer’s weapon. As a second officer entered the residence, he tried to assist the first officer fighting for control of the weapon. During that struggle, Dillard fired the weapon fatally injuring himself. There was a small child in the home along with another person who fled the home when the shooting started. The investigation is continuing by the Texas Rangers. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Bob Hundley

Chief of Police



Michael Lee Doan, Jr.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1300-block of Fitzhugh Ave at 4:48 Friday afternoon for a traffic violation. The officer smelled marijuana emitting from the vehicle and removed the driver. Michael Lee Doan, Jr., 23, was found to be in possession of Marijuana and methamphetamine. Doan was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jimmye Denise Smith

Jimmye Denise Smith, 46, of Paris, was arrested at 11:52 Saturday evening in the 1100-block of Cedar and charged with aggravated assault of a family or household member with a deadly weapon. Reportedly, Smith had been arguing with a family member and retrieved a knife from the kitchen and had threatened several family members. As officers attempted to place Smith into handcuffs, she became combative. She was additionally charged with resisting arrest. Smith was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Jonathan Edward Smallwood | Terri Lea Pafford

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1600-block of N Main 12:26 am Sunday morning for a defective headlight. The passenger, Jonathan Edward Smallwood, 34, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding probation violation warrant. Officers then located methamphetamine inside the vehicle and arrested the driver, Terri Lea Pafford, 46, of Mt Pleasant. Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance. They were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 204 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 3).