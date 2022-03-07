Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 7)

Paris Police arrested Christopher Jay England, 38., of Avery, at 5:20 last Friday afternoon in the 3900-block of N. Main St. England was arrested on a parole violation warrant and was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot available.)

Paris Police responded to a stabbing in the 700-block of SE 33rd St Friday at 5:47 pm. Officers talked with two persons in residence and found no injuries. The victims believe someone “spoofed” their telephone number and called in a false report. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 100-block of E. Price Saturday morning at 7:55. Reportedly, the victim was walking to the store when several people assaulted him and took his money and clothes. The officers were not able to locate the suspects.

At 11:28 Saturday morning, Paris Police responded to a stabbing that had occurred in the 400-block of NW 15th St. The victim reported that their girlfriend’s daughter had been in an altercation earlier in the evening. When the victim confronted the other parties in the fight, an argument ensued, and they stabbed him. The victim later sought medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 222 calls for service and arrested three persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 6).