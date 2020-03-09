Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 9)

Anise Renee Thomas

Paris Police responded to a shoplifting call at 2:36 Saturday afternoon in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave. Officers located and detained Anise Renee Thomas, 57, of Paris. During the investigation, officers discovered that Thomas had an outstanding felony warrant out of Texarkana Bi-State PD, charging her with theft of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. They also charged Thomas with the robbery when they found her in possession of items concealed in her purse. They transferred Thomas to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 600-block of W. Austin Friday morning at 10:00. Reportedly, someone had stolen a 2016 Toyota Corolla during the nighttime hours. Around 3:00 pm on Friday, officers located the vehicle stuck in a field in the 600-block off Jefferson Rd. The incident is under investigation.

At 5:00 pm Friday, Paris Police located and arrested Theresa Michelle Davidson, 38, at her residence. Davidson was known to have outstanding felony warrants. The warrants were for bond surrender for a felony theft charge and a possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram charge. She also had four misdemeanor warrants. Officers arrested Davidson and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail. (No Mugshot Available)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft at 8:42 Friday night. Reportedly, a female that he had just given a ride to had stolen over $20,000 cash from his vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a robbery in the 1300-block of E. Center Saturday morning at 1:27. The victim’s ex-boyfriend had hit her and taken her cell phone and car keys. The incident is under investigation.

At 1:37 Saturday morning, Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center about an assault. Allegedly, an altercation had occurred in the ten-block of E. Hearne. During the fight, one someone cut one female on her hand with a knife. The incident is under investigation.

Mark James Hlas, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Mark James Hlas, Jr., 38, in the 1400-block of Sperry Sunday morning at 9:36. Officers had information that Hlas had an outstanding parole violation warrant. The later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 400-block of Shady Oaks Ln at 2:30 am on Monday. The victim advised officers that someone in a white t-shirt had shot multiple times at his vehicle. Officers located over 20 shell casings in the roadway. No one was injured, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 243 calls for service and arrested nine people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 8).