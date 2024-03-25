Paris Police Report For Monday, March 25

Jason Ben Bryant, Sr | Johnny Lee Bryant | Jason Ben Bryant, Jr.

Sunday, officers were notified of a Criminal Trespassing in progress in the 800 block of Clarksville at the vacant Hospital building. Witnesses had seen several individuals enter the building. Officers arrived on the scene and, after a short search, located six individuals inside the building.

Jason Ben Bryant Sr., 45

Jason Ben Bryant Jr., 26

Johnny Lee Bryant, 49

Jacob Patrick Koch, 22

Rachel Leann Mahnke, 24

One Juvenile

Since the property manager wished to file charges, all six were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing. Officers booked all six without incident, and the juvenile was released to a parent.

Christian Jack Ballard

Officers arrested Christian Jack Ballard, 18, after responding to an assault in the 200 block of W. Brame. Ballard had bitten a victim and then left the scene. Police observed him leaving the area, detained him, and later placed him under arrest after finding details of the case. They charged Ballard with Assault, causing bodily injury.

Kenneth Deandre Critenden | George Alex Jones

A vehicle stop in the 900 block of 7th NW on Sunday resulted in the arrest of two individuals. Officers observed a vehicle committing several traffic violations. Upon stopping it, they identified Kenneth Deandre Crittenden, 35, as the driver intoxicated. There was a handgun in plain view within the vehicle, which Crittenden claimed to be his. A passenger, George Alex Jones, 48, had outstanding municipal warrants and was also in possession of a handgun. Jones is a convicted Felon and is therefore prohibited to carry a weapon. Jones was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon by a Felon. They charged Crittenden with DWI and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Clint Anthony Edwards

Monday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1700 block of N. Main St for an equipment violation and found methamphetamine. The driver, Clint Anthony Edwards, 45, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance without incident.

Deezha Donielle King

Saturday, officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 300 block of N. Main St. The responding officers determined that one of the drivers, Deezha Donielle King, 45, was intoxicated. King failed all field sobriety testing and was placed under arrest for DWI and taken for a blood draw. The investigation revealed that King had two prior convictions for DWI. They charged her with DWI three or more, a Felony.

Saylor Jet Semple

A vehicle stop in the 3200 block of Lamar Avenue on Saturday resulted in the arrest of Saylor Jet Semple, 17. Semple was driving a vehicle with the passenger door held open by passengers. Upon stopping them, officers found that Semple, who claimed to be the designated driver, was intoxicated, as were the two passengers. They charged Semple with DWI. The two passengers, who were ill, were released to a parent.

Yowan Ramsaroop Singh

Saturday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 4400 block of SE Loop 286 after being notified by a motorist that they were driving without lights and swerving into oncoming traffic. They identified the driver as Yowan Ramsaroop Singh, 46. Singh was highly intoxicated, to the point that he had trouble standing. Police found four young children inside the vehicle. Singh claimed to be heading home to Arlington but could not tell where he had been. Singh was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child in the vehicle and a Felony. They released the children to a family member.

Tory Dontae Thompson

On Friday, officers contacted Tory Dontae Thompson, 40, in the 300 block of Stone Avenue during a disturbance. Thompson had a warrant on a charge of Assault with bodily injury from an incident in April of 2023. They took him into custody and processed him.

Officers made 24 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 274 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, March 24.

