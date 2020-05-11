Paris Police Report For Monday (May 11)

Ervin Dejuan Gray

Paris Police responded to shots fired at 2:24 Saturday morning in the 700-block of SW 1st St. Officers arrested Ervin Dejuan Gray, 32, of Paris after finding he had an outstanding traffic warrant. While they were booking Gray, they discovered he had possession of marijuana. Gray received an additional charge of possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Officers later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police made a traffic stop in the 2700-block of Lamar Ave at 10:59 Saturday night. While the officer was conducting the stop, the driver sped away. Officers chased the vehicle to the 2100-block of E. Cherry, where the driver crashed into two parked cars and fled on foot. Officers were unable to locate the driver. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call that had occurred in the 800-block of Provine Alley at 9:32 Sunday morning. Officers met with a victim who advised that he had been stabbed in the arm with a small screwdriver by a known person who demanded money. The victim did not seek any medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Sunday morning at 12:08, Officers responded to the 10-block of NW 31st on a robbery. A female victim reported that she was asleep on her couch with her infant child when a male woke her pulling the covers off of her and telling her to wake up. The male demanded money, and the victim realized that there were at least two other men in the house. The victim informed officers that the suspect that woke her brandished a pistol, and then struck her in the head with it. The gun discharged, and a bullet struck a wall. The victim was later able to run out of the house to safety. The suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 800-block of SW 41st St at 3:07 Sunday morning. While approaching the area, the victim reported that the suspect was in a black Camaro. Officers located the vehicle, attempted to stop it, and they sped away, traveling at over 100 mph. Officers were not able to catch the car. The known suspect driving did not assault anyone at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

William Casey Jones | Brandy Lee Ludlow-Carona

Paris Police arrested Brandy Lee Ludlow-Cardona, and William Casey Jones, of Powderly, both 35, at their residence on warrants charging them with fraud by the possession of more than ten identifying items but less than 50 that belonged to an older adult. Officers later transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 270 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 10).