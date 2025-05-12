Paris Police Report For Monday, May 12

Last Friday, the owner reported that a 2021 Jeep Cherokee had been stolen from the 2300 block of Kimberly Street. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside. The Auto Theft Task Force personnel recovered it in the 400 block of SE 22nd St. The key was missing from the vehicle, and they recovered evidence belonging to the suspect. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a Burglary of a Vehicle Friday in the 1700 block of Margaret St. The vehicle was left unlocked. Suspects entered and stole a firearm from the center console as well as an extra key. Officers collected evidence, and the incident is under investigation.

Police worked on Saturday on the Burglary of a Vehicle in the 600 block of NW 9th. The complainant advised that they had been at an “After-hours club” at that location and had left their vehicle unlocked. Someone took a handgun from between the front seat and the console. The complainant overlooked the theft until the following morning. The owner of the club advised officers during the investigation that she had been approached by an unknown female asking if she wanted to “Buy a gun.” That was the only information officers gathered during the follow-up.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle Sunday in the 1700 block of Pine Bluff for driving without headlights. The driver of the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to evade the stop. The officer followed through several turns as the driver attempted to avoid arrest. They stopped in a yard on 13th NE. Officers removed the driver and identified him as Kyosha Kenyatt Ellis, 26. Ellis advised that she was trying to evade the stop because she was fearful that she had outstanding warrants. She was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle, a Felony. Ellis was later determined to be intoxicated, but they did not charge her with Intoxication due to the time that had lapsed since the original arrest.

During this reporting period, officers made 87 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and responded to 322 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El viernes pasado, el propietario denunció el robo de un Jeep Cherokee 2021 en la cuadra 2300 de Kimberly Street. El vehículo se dejó abierto con la llave dentro. El personal de la Fuerza de Tarea de Robo de Automóviles lo recuperó en la cuadra 400 de SE 22nd St. Faltaba la llave del vehículo y recuperaron evidencia que pertenecía al sospechoso. El caso está bajo investigación.

Los oficiales respondieron a un robo de un vehículo el viernes en la cuadra 1700 de Margaret St. El vehículo quedó sin llave. Los sospechosos entraron y robaron un arma de fuego de la consola central, así como una llave adicional. Los oficiales recolectaron evidencia y el incidente está bajo investigación.

La policía trabajó el sábado en el robo de un vehículo en la cuadra 600 de NW 9th. El denunciante informó que había estado en un “club nocturno” en ese lugar y que había dejado su vehículo sin llave. Alguien sacó una pistola de entre el asiento delantero y la consola. El denunciante pasó por alto el robo hasta la mañana siguiente. La dueña del club informó a los oficiales durante la investigación que una mujer desconocida se le había acercado y le preguntó si quería “comprar un arma”. Esa fue la única información que los agentes recogieron durante el seguimiento.

Un oficial intentó detener un vehículo el domingo en la cuadra 1700 de Pine Bluff por conducir sin luces delanteras. El conductor del vehículo aceleró en un intento de evadir la parada. El oficial lo siguió durante varias vueltas mientras el conductor intentaba evitar el arresto. Se detuvieron en un patio en 13th NE. Los oficiales sacaron al conductor y lo identificaron como Kyosha Kenyatt Ellis, de 26 años. Ellis informó que estaba tratando de evadir la parada porque temía tener órdenes de arresto pendientes. Fue arrestada y acusada de evadir el arresto en un vehículo motorizado, un delito grave. Más tarde se determinó que Ellis estaba intoxicada, pero no la acusaron de intoxicación debido al tiempo que había transcurrido desde el arresto original.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 87 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 322 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull