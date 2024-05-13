Paris Police Report For Monday, May 13

On Saturday, an officer responded to a welfare concern in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. The reporting party advised that Abbie Faith Bishop, 26, was abandoning her infant in a bathroom stall at that location. As the officer arrived, he observed Bishop leaving alone. The officer detained her and found her to be under the influence of some unknown substance. As he spoke with her, another family member of Bishop arrived on the scene and went into the business, McDonald’s Restaurant. She retrieved the infant from a male subject who was unknown to her. Bishop had possession of Methamphetamine Residue in plastic bags. They arrested her for Abandoning/Endangering a Child, Public Intoxication, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Roger Lynn Hicks, 65, was arrested last Friday at the Paris Municipal Court Clerk’s office after he attempted to pay a fine with fake currency. Hicks had possession of four $100.00 bills of counterfeit currency. He was charged with Theft under $2,500.00 with two prior convictions.

Friday, Officers arrested Reginald Andrew Toliver, 42, at the Parole Office for an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. He was transported and processed without incident.

Officers worked an assault Friday in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue in which a known suspect shot a victim several times with an “Orbies” gun. It is not a firearm but a toy-type gun that fires gel pellets. The victim advised the projectiles caused her pain. Police took a report and confiscated the gun for evidence.

Friday, officers took a report of Criminal Mischief in the 100 block of NE 25th. A known suspect intentionally damaged the victim’s Television and cell phone. The suspect then proceeded to sling blood about the apartment, deliberately causing damage to the walls. The investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday, officers worked a Burglary of Residence in the 2500 block of NE 36th. The victim advised that a known suspect entered the residence and stole a large amount of cash as well as fourteen firearms. There was no forced entry to the residence, and the suspect knew the location of the stolen items, indicating knowledge of the property. Evidence was collected at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. All guns were entered as stolen in the State and Federal systems.

Officers made 49 traffic stops, arrested 12 adults, and answered 235 calls for service over the weekend ending on Sunday, May 12.

