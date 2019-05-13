Paris Police Report For Monday (May 13)

Frederick Antonio Fountain, Sr.

Paris Police arrested Frederick Antonio Fountain, Sr., 39, Friday morning at 10:24. Officers responded to a third party report of an assault in the 600-block of SE 13th St and located Fountain and his victim. It was reported that Fountain had choked the victim during an argument. They charged Fountain with felony family violence assault. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 600-block of Bonham Friday morning at 8:15. A white male walked into the store and picked up two honey buns and then walked out of the store without paying. The employees advised that this is a normal behavior of the known suspect. The suspect was observed and identified by the officer while watching the video surveillance of the incident. It was found that the suspect had at least two prior convictions for theft and therefore, this charge will be enhanced to a felony. The event is under further investigation.

Marion Daniel Wright | Zenobia Helsel

Friday afternoon at 3:45, Officers observed Marion Daniel Wright, 34, of Paris, standing outside a residence in the 300-block of SE 34th St and knew him to have outstanding warrants. Wright ran inside the house and was later apprehended. During the investigation, Wright was found in possession of methamphetamine. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Zenobia Helsel, 48, was also found to in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Both were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. A third person was arrested when he was found to have outstanding city traffic warrants.

Tommy Ray Nichols

Paris Police responded to a possible DWI in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Friday evening at 11:20. Officers observed a vehicle on top of a curb, running with a male subject asleep at the steering wheel. Officers had trouble waking Tommy Ray Nichols, 50, of Lamar County. Nichols was found to be intoxicated and arrested for driving while intoxicated. It was later discovered that he is currently on parole for driving while drunk, third or more, and had an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was transferred to

the Lamar County Jail.

Stormie Ophila Waggoner

Stormie Ophila Waggoner, 38, of Paris, was arrested Saturday evening at 10:25 in the 2200-block of W. Cherry on a Lamar County warrant charging her with credit/debit card abuse of an elderly person. She was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Roberts Jabbor Montrel

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 900-block of SE 13th St Sunday afternoon at 3:52. The driver, Roberts Jabbor Montrel, 25, of Cooper, was found to have an outstanding Hopkins County probation violation warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. Montrel was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested 22 people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 12).