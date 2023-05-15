Paris Police Report For Monday (May 15)

Ricky Byrd Carrol

Saturday afternoon at 4:45, Officers worked a violation of protective order complaint in the 3100 block of Clarksville. The suspect, Ricky Byrd Carrol, had a protective order prohibiting him from within 250 feet of a victim’s residence. Carrol was well within the restricted distance. Officers arrested him for Violation of a Protective Order.

Trinity Flores

Someone fired shots in the 700-block of Jackson Sunday night at 11:35. Officers spoke with the caller, Trinity Flores, and learned that a warrant check revealed official wanted Flores on a Parole Warrant (Felony). They arrested him and located no suspects on the initial call.

Christopher Foiles

Sunday morning at 11:22, officers stopped a vehicle in the 800 block of East Austin. Police recognized the passenger, Christopher Foiles, had several outstanding warrants. He was arrested and charged with the DWI third or more, Assault Causes bodily injury, Fail to Confine Dog, and Fail to Appear in Municipal Court. They booked into the city jail.

Destinae Edwards

An officer stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of NE 5th Friday afternoon at 2:16 and arrested the driver, Destinae Edwards, on a Bond Surrender Warrant stemming from an earlier Possession of Controlled Substance Arrest.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 2700 block of NE Loop 286. Friday night at 7:19, the complainant’s vehicle was struck from behind and sustained severe damage. The complainant advised that the hit-and-run vehicle was a champagne-colored Chevrolet Avalanche and was driven by what he perceived as a Hispanic male. The suspect’s vehicle left eastbound on NE Loop 286, and they transported the victim to a local medical facility.

On Sunday morning at 1:44, officers answered a call for service at a Local Medical Center where two individuals reported someone assaulted them at a family gathering. One of the two subjects had been struck in the face by another family member, and someone threatened the other with a firearm. No suspects were present, and the investigation is ongoing.

Someone stole a vehicle from the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 Sunday at 12:34. Officers entered the car into the State/Nationwide Database. Kaufman County has recovered the vehicle.

Officers made 51 traffic stops, arrested ten, and answered 286 calls for service between Friday and Monday morning.