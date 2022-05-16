Paris Police Report For Monday (May 16)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of NE 29th Friday morning at 10:21. The victim had been away since the previous day and returned to find that someone had removed a window air-conditioner to gain entry. Additionally, the victim was missing several firearms. The incident is under investigation.

Zavontavion Jaquan Flowers

Officers arrested Zavontavion Jaquan Flowers, 25, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony probation violation warrant. Flowers is currently on probation for an assault of a family member with previous convictions. They booked and transferred Flowers to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 300-block of E. Price Saturday morning at 1:13. The victim had been asleep when they heard the shots. Officers found a bullet hole by the residence’s front door, and there were no injuries. The investigation continues.

Glenix Shelbe Dunken

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1000-block of Bonham at 8:20 Saturday night for a registration violation. A passenger in the car, Glenix Shelbe Dunken, 20, of Paris, had two outstanding felony warrants out of Cass County, charging him with theft of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and burglary of a building. They arrested Dunken and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Camilla Miacalla Perry

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 200-block of NW 12th Sunday morning at 10:07. Officers located Camilla Miacalla Perry, 29, and found that she had an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Department charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Perry was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Sunday afternoon at 12:57, Paris Police met with the victim of a theft in the 10-block of Lamar Ave. Someone had stolen five antique light fixtures from the front of the building valued at over $5,000. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 100-block of W. Center at 6:03 Sunday evening. The victim reported that they had left their black Dodge pickup and drove a work vehicle home at their work location. They had left a key hidden in the pickup. Police later located the pickup abandoned in the 100-block of E. Center St with several tools missing from the vehicle.

Paris Police responded to 201 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 15).