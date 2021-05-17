Paris Police Report For Monday (May 17)

Shawn Michael Lehman

At 2:57 Saturday morning, Paris Police made a traffic stop on a white Ford passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. During the investigation, officers found that the driver, Shawn Michael Lehman, 33, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Lehman was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They transferred Lehman to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of a theft in the 1200-block of Cobb Ranch Road at 12:23 Friday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had stolen a black 16’ flatbed trailer with a rust-colored tailgate and mismatched wheels. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1000-block of SE 16th St Friday evening at 6:03. The victim reported that someone had entered the home while the victim was out of town. The victim determined that the suspects may have entered through an unlocked window. The suspect stole a purse and a gold chain necklace. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police observed Jessica Marie Amrine, 25, of Paris, at a place of business in the 2600-block of Lamar, where she had been trespassed from about 30 minutes prior. When the officer contacted Amrine, she produced a can of pepper spray and pointed it at and threatened to spray the officer. The officer was eventually able to get Amrine to comply and put the pepper spray away. He arrested Amrine and charged her with criminal trespass and assault on a public servant. She is in Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: no mugshot of this person)

Jacob Lee Roberts

Paris Police observed a 2017 Lincoln SUV traveling at a high rate of speed going southbound in about the 300-block of N. Main Saturday night at 9:31. The vehicle ran the red light at Pine Bluff, continued southbound, and finally lost control and collided with a parked car. The driver was Jacob Lee Roberts, 23, of Longview. Roberts. Roberts was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, causing serious bodily injury. They transported a passenger to PRMC ER for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was admitted and is in stable condition.

The owner of a white 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser reported it stolen at 10:53 Saturday night from a residence in the 500-block of Grand Ave. The investigation continues.

Tarsadeus Tarceyla Fisher | Davarrious Demone Brown | Brushonna Lasha Rose

Paris Police responded to shots fired call in the 300-block of Stone Ave. at 10:32 Sunday night. Officers learned that an altercation between Tarsadeus Tarceyla Fisher, 20, and Davarrious Demone Brown, 26, led to the two shooting at each other. Both were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. A third person, Brushonna Lasha Rose, 19, was arrested when officers located the weapons that Brown used hidden inside her apartment. They charged Rose with tampering with physical evidence. Officers booked all three, and they will transfer them to the Lamar County Jail.

Kenny Sean Hearne

Monday morning at 2:34, Paris Police attempted to stop a bicyclist in the 400-block of SE 17th St. The bicyclist fled from the officer but stopped in the 1800-block of Clarksville St. The cyclist, Kenny Sean Hearne, 56, of Paris, had possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. Hearne was arrested and placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 247 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 16).