Paris Police Report For Monday (May 18)

Laura Denise Reynolds

Paris Police arrested Laura Denise Reynolds, 38, of Paris, in the 2200-block of Cleveland St at 10:08 Friday morning. Reynolds was known to have two outstanding felony warrants charging her with credit card/debit card abuse. The warrants stemmed from an investigation where Reynolds used a victim’s credit/debit card to make multiple purchases without the victim’s knowledge or permission. Officers booked Reynolds and later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

At 8:40 Friday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of SE 16th St. A neighbor reported that someone had entered the house and taken a window air-conditioner. The neighbor advised that they watch the property for the owner who does not live there. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:57 Friday evening, Paris Police responded to a theft call in the 10-block of W. Washington St. A 69-year-old male reported that three people had assaulted him at his residence and took money from his pockets. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave at 5:17 pm Sunday. Reportedly, someone had driven a vehicle into a building and then fled the scene. Officers located two pedestrians that advised that they had been struck by the car during the incident. They both refused medical treatment. Police have not found the suspect, and the investigation continues.

A disturbance occurred in the 300-block of SW 3rd St at 12:07 am on Monday after a male subject allegedly threw a machete at a female victim during an argument. The victim reported that the male assaulted her by dragging her off the front porch and hitting her. The male fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 249 calls for service and arrested five persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 17).