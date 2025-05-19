Paris Police Report For Monday, May 19

Last Friday, officers conducting a security check in the 800 block of Provine Alley encountered Gregory Gene Mallory, 72. Mallory had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation related to the delivery of Cocaine. They arrested him without incident and placed him in the County Jail.

Officers conducted a welfare check on Friday about an unconscious person in a van in the 1300 block of Johnson St. They made contact with Sarah Barbara Sessums, 37, who was unconscious. Paris EMS responded and provided care to Sessums, clearing her medically. Sessums had possession of narcotics, which were in plain view in her vehicle. Officers charged Sessums with Possession of a Controlled Substance and arrested her without incident.

Officers responded on Friday to an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in the 500 block of E. Houston St. The victim became involved in an altercation with a known suspect, and a physical disturbance began. The victim was knocked to the ground and then assaulted with a metal object to his face, head, and neck. The suspect was not on the scene, but officers knew him. The investigation will continue.

On Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Clement Road. The victim told officers that an unknown person had shot her vehicle, apparently from the street. Several rounds had struck it, some entering the windows and body panels, and others ricocheting off and striking the building at that location. The victim’s vehicle also had a flat tire, but it is unknown if gunfire caused it. The case is under investigation.

A call on Sunday about a disturbance in the 600 block of SW 7th brought officers into contact with Jesus Valente Quijada, 18. Quijada had an outstanding Parole Warrant. He was arrested and booked without incident.

During this reporting period, officers conducted 66 traffic stops, arrested 11 adults, and responded to 253 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El viernes pasado, los oficiales que realizaban un control de seguridad en la cuadra 800 de Provine Alley encontraron a Gregory Gene Mallory, de 72 años. Mallory tenía una orden de arresto pendiente por violación de libertad condicional relacionada con la entrega de cocaína. Lo arrestaron sin incidentes y lo colocaron en la cárcel del condado.

Los oficiales realizaron un control de bienestar el viernes sobre una persona inconsciente en una camioneta en la cuadra 1300 de Johnson St. Se pusieron en contacto con Sarah Barbara Sessums, de 37 años, que estaba inconsciente. El Servicio de Emergencias Médicas de París respondió y brindó atención a Sessums, dándole el alta médica. Sessums tenía posesión de narcóticos, que estaban a la vista en su vehículo. Los oficiales acusaron a Sessums de posesión de una sustancia controlada y la arrestaron sin incidentes.

Los oficiales respondieron el viernes a un asalto agravado con un arma mortal en la cuadra 500 de E. Houston St. La víctima se vio involucrada en un altercado con un sospechoso conocido y comenzó un disturbio físico. La víctima fue derribada al suelo y luego agredida con un objeto metálico en la cara, la cabeza y el cuello. El sospechoso no estaba en la escena, pero los oficiales lo conocían. La investigación continuará.

El domingo, los oficiales respondieron a una llamada de disparos en la cuadra 300 de Clement Road. La víctima mostró a los agentes que una persona desconocida había disparado a su vehículo, aparentemente desde la calle. Varias balas lo habían alcanzado, algunas entraron por las ventanas y los paneles de la carrocería, y otras rebotaron e impactaron en el edificio en ese lugar. El vehículo de la víctima también tenía una llanta pinchada, pero se desconoce si los disparos lo causaron. El caso está bajo investigación.

Una llamada el domingo sobre un disturbio en la cuadra 600 de SW 7th puso a los oficiales en contacto con Jesús Valente Quijada, de 18 años. Quijada tenía una orden de libertad condicional pendiente. Fue arrestado y fichado sin incidentes.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 66 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a 11 adultos y respondieron a 253 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull