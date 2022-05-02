Paris Police Report For Monday (May 2)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of SW 25th St at 8:57 Friday morning. The victim reported that an unknown male entered the home through the unlocked front door and grabbed her. The victim was able to get away and ran outside. However, the male was unable to drag her back into the residence. The suspect then fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Estajia Tavaria Hicks

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286 at 2:33 Saturday morning. Officers made contact with two females who were arguing in the parking lot. Estajia Tavaria Hicks, 21, of Paris, had an outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was arrested. Hicks was also in possession of pills that tested positive for ecstasy. Officers charged him with possession of a controlled substance and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of DeShong Dr. Saturday afternoon at 1:02. Officers met with the male victim, who reported that his “Baby’s Momma” had assaulted, sprayed him with pepper spray, and had taken the keys to his apartment. They transported the victim to PRMC due to non-related issues of the assault. The victim later called the police and reported that the suspect had returned to his apartment, destroyed items, and stolen other things. Officers later returned a disturbance in the area of the original call and made contact with the victim and the suspect. The suspect reported that the victim had pulled a gun during the second disturbance, and police confiscated a shotgun in the victim’s vehicle. They returned the items reported stolen to the victim. The investigation continues.

Deanna Marie Balentine

Officers arrested Deanna Marie Balentine, 29, of Paris, in the 2900-block of Lamar Ave at 4:27 Sunday afternoon on an outstanding felony probation warrant for a possession of a controlled substance charge. They booked Balentine and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 250 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 1).