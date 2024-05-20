Paris Police Report For Monday, May 20

Last Friday morning, Paris Officers were dispatched to a Disturbance in the 1900 block of East Booth and made contact with Denetra Nicole Edwards, 41. Edwards had an outstanding Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Warrant resulting from an earlier incident in February. That was when Edwards had broken a glass beer bottle and cut her girlfriend in the back of the head and lower back. Officers booked Edwards into the Paris Jail.

At 10:17 Friday morning, a convenience store attendant in the 2500 block of North Main Street told Paris Officers that a black male walked into the store, made his way to the beer cooler, grabbed two 24 packs of Bud Light, and walked out without paying. Officers viewed the video surveillance and observed the subject exit the store and enter a white Buick. Detectives matched a photo in the police system to the identity of the vehicle’s registered owner. The subject’s criminal history has two prior theft convictions. They forwarded a felony report of theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions to the District Attorney’s Office for a warrant.

On Friday at 10:30 am, a victim stated to a Community Service Officer that she had apparently dropped her debit card after making a purchase in the 600 block of Bonham Street. A few hours later, her financial institution notified her that she had overdrawn on her account. Someone had made four unauthorized charges. Officers took a Felony Fraud Possession of credit card report and will investigate an identified person of interest.

On Saturday morning at 9:30, officers responded to the 1300 block of NE 26th Street and spoke with a victim, who stated that his firearm was missing from his unlocked truck. A $500 black CZ P-10 9mm pistol with one magazine inside was gone from its holster. They entered the gun into the National and State databases as stolen.

On Sunday morning at 11:57, a caller reported a disturbance at a motel in the 3500 block of North East Loop 286. The victim stated that she had had an argument with her boyfriend and that he had attacked her and choked her. The officer observed marks on the victim’s neck. The suspect had left the area and was unable to be located. A Felony Assault family member, Impede Breath, will be further investigated.

A driver granted a Paris Officer consent to search his vehicle after a traffic stop Sunday night at 8:22. The stop was for a defective brake light in the 300 block of Bonham Street. A backseat passenger, identified by a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inmate card, consented to search his white bag, which they placed on top of the vehicle. The subject fled on foot, and they terminated the pursuit after he jumped a fence on Grand Avenue. Back at the scene, bags of a crystal-like substance, determined to be Meth, were located inside his white bag. They will seek a warrant for Felony Manufacture Delivery Control Substance and Class “A” Evading Arrest Detention. They released the driver and a second passenger.

On Sunday, at 1:24 pm, a Paris Sergeant patrolled in the 2300 block of East Cherry Street. He observed Thomas Dale Wells, 35, whom the Sergeant had been looking for concerning the burglary of a coin-operated machine. While searching Wells’ belongings, he found six different mail items and personally identified them with different names. Wells was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail for Felony Fraud Use Possession Identifying Information.

At 3:25 am Monday, an Iver Johnson single shot 12 GA with dark brown stock and rust on the barrel, valued at $100, was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of SW 31st Street.

Paris Police Department responded to 229 Calls for Service, arrested 10 adults, and initiated 26 Traffic Stops ending Sunday, May 19.