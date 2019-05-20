Paris Police Report For Monday (May 20)

Kimberly Sueanne Drake

Paris Police arrested Kimberly Sueanne Drake, 34, in the 100-block of E. Price after observing her stumble multiple times. The officer stopped to check her welfare and determined that she was intoxicated. During the arrest, he found her to possess a small amount of methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Paris Police met with the victim of a gunshot wound at the PRMC Emergency room where reportedly they had been shot near the corner of 5th NE and E. Tudor St. Saturday morning at 3:09. The victim stated that there had been a fight inside the club just before the shooting, and the gunshots had come from a silver Dodge vehicle. The victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was later released from the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

An altercation led to a shooting in the 3100-block of Clarksville St. at 7:59 Saturday evening. The report states that a 36-year-old male had assaulted a five-year-old child, and the mother of the child called the father of the child to intervene. When the 37-year-old father arrived, a fight ensued, and the 36-year-old male produced a handgun and shot at the father. No one was injured from the gunshots. The incident is under investigation.

Ja Tyreous Damon Dabbs

While responding to a disturbance in the 2400-block of SE 40th Sunday morning at 2:24, officers stopped a vehicle that had been reported as being involved. When officers made contact with the driver, Ja Tyreous Damon Dabbs, 22, he was found in possession of over four ounces of marijuana. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Dakota Irene Pryor

Officers observed Dakota Irene Pryor, 23, loitering in the George Wright Homes complex and discovered that she had an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County, Texas. During the arrest, Pryor was also in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 700-block of NW 3rd St at 3:54 Sunday afternoon. Reportedly, the victims were in the process of remodeling the house and upon their arrival on this date, found that someone had entered the house through a back window and had stolen five-solid core arched doors and two cabinet doors. The incident is under investigation.

Michael Lynn Smith

Paris Police responded to the 1000-block of S. Collegiate and located Michael Lynn Smith, 53. Smith was known to have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 283 calls for service and arrested ten people over the past weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 19).