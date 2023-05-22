Paris Police Report For Monday (May 22)

Lumas Jonathan King

Friday afternoon at 3:26, officers of the Paris Police Criminal Investigations Unit and Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a motel in the 400-block of NE 35th. They located a suspect identified as Lumas Jonathan King. He had possession of various narcotics, handguns, cash, and items demonstrating the intent to sell or distribute the drugs. Initially King gave a fictitious name to officers. However, he was arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance X2, Failing to Identify as a fugitive, and Possession of Marijuana. In addition, King had failed to register as a sex offender for the last three years. They also charged King with other felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Manuel Perez

Sunday afternoon at 1:10, officers stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lamar for a traffic violation. They discovered that Andrews County, TX, wanted Victor Manuel Perez for the Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child. They placed Perez in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police investigated a Burglary of Residence in the 1600 block of Ballard Dr. at 1:43 pm last Saturday. The reporting party and victim advised that a known suspect had entered her residence without permission and had vandalized her property. Officers attempted to contact the suspect but could not locate her at the time of the incident. The investigation is pending.

At 9:35 Sunday morning, officers investigated a Violation of a Protective Order in the 1800 block of Margaret St. A known suspect has been contacting a victim repeatedly through various channels in direct violation of a Protective Order. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 41 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 337 calls for service between Friday and Sunday (May 19).