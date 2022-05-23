Paris Police Report For Monday (May 23)

Markeith Dontrele Perkins

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for not displaying a license plate in the 1700-block of E. Price at 7:22 Friday evening. Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 30, of Paris, a passenger in the car, had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Perkins was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a firearm in the 800-block of NE 10th Friday afternoon. The victim reported that they had returned home and found that the front door unlocked and a gun was missing from inside the residence. The investigation continues.

James Earl Black, II | Darqurius Donquai Bogan

Paris Police stopped two vehicles in the 3900-block of Lamar Ave at 12:12 Saturday morning after observing multiple vehicles performing “Burnouts” in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave. They arrested both drivers for racing on a highway. One of the drivers, identified as James Earl Black, II, 26, of Roxton, attempted to keep the officer from inventorying their vehicle by giving the keys to another person that had not been in the car. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, racing on a highway, and unlawful carrying a weapon. Darqurius Donquail Bogan, 27, of Paris, was arrested after refusing to give the officer the keys. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, public intoxication, and interfering with the duties of a public servant. They arrested the driver of the other vehicle with misdemeanor charges. They transferred all three to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 225 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 22).