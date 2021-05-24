Paris Police Report For Monday (May 24)

Douglas Lane Seaton

Paris Police were dispatched to a security check in the 400-block of E. Houston Friday afternoon at 5:01. Officers located the reported vehicle as it was leaving the area and made a traffic stop. The driver, Douglas Lane Seaton, 32, of Chouteau, Oklahoma, had possession of methamphetamine, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They later placed Seaton in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a complaint of property damage in the 1500-block of Hearon St. Friday morning. The victim reported that they had arrived home from work after 2:30 am and went straight to bed. When they awoke, they found that someone had shot their house at least three times. Paris Police responded to a call of shots fired in that area at 8:05 pm on Thursday. They did not locate the victim at that time. They were not at home when the original call came into dispatch. This incident is under investigation.

Schweka Fanyon Brooks

At 1:47 Saturday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2500-block of N. Main St. and arrested Schweka Fanyon Brooks, 49, of Paris. Brooks had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Danny Ray Ellis

Paris Police located and arrested Danny Ray Ellis, 35, of Paris, in the 2000-block of Bonham St. Sunday night at 7:08. Ellis was known to have an outstanding misdemeanor bond surrender warrant for an assault case. During the arrest, Ellis had possession of a small amount of cocaine, adding a charge of possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They took him to the Lamar County Jail.

Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio

At 9:13 Sunday night, Paris Police worked a wanted person in the 1500-block of Bonham. They located Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 23, of Detroit, who had an outstanding felony Lamar County bond surrender warrant on a charge of burglary of a vehicle with two prior convictions. They transferred Monterrubio to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 353 calls for service and arrested 11 persons ending Sunday (May 23).