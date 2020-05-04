Paris Police Report For Monday (May 4)

Shambreka Denise Mathis

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of NE 12th St at 1:41 Sunday afternoon. Reportedly, a black female had struck a man and his vehicle with a broom. The 71-year-old victim claimed the female had “side-swiped” him in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave and followed her to the location. The victim had started taking pictures of her vehicle when she came at him and struck him with the broom. Officers arrested Shambreka Denise Mathis, 31, and charged her with resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers booked Mathis into the city jail, and she is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

At 4:58 pm last Friday, Paris Police responded to the 300-block of Bonham about an assault. Reportedly, a known suspect took some medication from the victim. The suspect had threatened to assault the victim before running away with the pills. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100-block of Fitzhugh at 10:33 Friday night. The officer had recognized the driver, and the car had a defective tail lamp. The driver then sped away, attempting to evade the officers. The officers observed the vehicle making several turns before losing sight of it. They found the car abandoned about two hours later. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1800-block of Clarksville Saturday afternoon at 1:25. Reportedly, a black female had entered the store while wearing a PPE mask and later was observed by store personnel removing over the counter medication from the packaging. The female then left the store without paying for the items and, while fleeing the scene, entered a vehicle and nearly struck a pedestrian. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of W. Neagle Saturday afternoon at 2:01. The victim reported that she had left the house to take some friends home and, upon his return, found that someone had kicked in the front door. The only thing that the victim could find missing was some cash. The incident is under investigation.

At 11:16 Sunday night, Paris Police responded to the 200-block of SW 29th about a disturbance. A 29-year-old victim reported that an ex-boyfriend forced his way into the house and had assaulted the victim. The victim said that the suspect had used a folding knife to threaten them, and they summoned help from a neighbor. The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested three people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 3).