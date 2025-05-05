Paris Police Report For Monday, May 5

Last Friday, another report of a burglary of a building in the 1200 block of Bonham St. The same building was burglarized last Thursday, May 1. The suspect was staging property for theft but was interrupted. In this instance, suspects had reentered the building and stolen an air conditioner and brass fittings. They also damaged a metal door and a water heater. A possible suspect was named, evidence was collected, and the investigation will continue.

Officers were notified on Saturday of a Burglary in the 400 block of NE 17th. The suspect took several items from the residence’s garage and laundry room. The items were then taken across the street and left in an abandoned lot, presumably to be retrieved by the thief later. Officers obtained evidence, including video of the suspect, and the crime is under investigation.

On Saturday, officers arrested Helen Nicole Cannaday, 37, in the 1300 block of W. Shiloh St on an outstanding warrant for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. She was arrested without incident.

Officers responded Sunday to the 400 block of York Street after receiving multiple calls on 911 reporting an assault. They met a victim who advised that Courtney Lynn Jones, 35, had assaulted her. The victim alleged that Jones had assaulted her with his fist and had choked her and spat on her. The assaults had occurred in multiple locations, as the victim was in Jones’ vehicle at the time of the assault. Jones had also taken the victim’s phone away as she attempted to call 911. There was physical evidence to corroborate these claims. Jones was arrested for Assault with strangulation and Interfering with an emergency phone call. It was later established that Jones had multiple previous convictions for assault/family violence. The charge was enhanced to habitual, a felony. Jones was arrested without incident.

Officers responded on Sunday to a subject in the area of 8th SE and Austin, “Charging at vehicles” while screaming profanities. Officers arrived and located Thomas Duane Taylor, 67, known to them, in the area. Taylor was in a state of intoxication, and there were alcoholic beverages and narcotics paraphernalia present. A local check revealed Taylor to have five outstanding warrants. When advised of the warrants, Taylor began to threaten the officers, stating that he would “Kill them.” Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation but eventually were forced to use physical force to take Taylor into custody. Taylor assaulted both officers by striking with his fist and then biting one officer on the arm. Taylor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat Against a Peace Officer, as well as warrants for Assault, Threat, and Disorderly Conduct. The bitten officer was treated at a local medical facility.

On Sunday, officers responded to a criminal trespass in the 300 block of E. Houston. They learned of an assault on an elderly individual. The known suspect had begun interrupting a church service, and another member had escorted him outside. Later, when the reporting person went to check and make sure the suspect had left, he found him in the act of assaulting another member, a 68-year-old male, in the parking lot by stomping on him. The reporting party protected the victim and the suspect, then attacked him but left after being restrained by the reporting party. The investigation is ongoing.

Police received a report of a vehicle burglary on Sunday in the 4100 block of Enchanted Drive. The suspect had entered an unlocked vehicle and stolen the handgun, which was in a holster. The victim recovered the holster while walking near the residence. The investigation will continue. They entered the handgun as stolen in the NCIC.

For this reporting period, officers made 68 traffic stops, arrested 11 adults, and answered 330 calls for service.

Captain John T. Bull

El viernes pasado, otro reporte de un robo a un edificio en la cuadra 1200 de Bonham St. El mismo edificio fue asaltado el pasado jueves 1 de mayo. El sospechoso estaba preparando la propiedad para el robo, pero fue interrumpido. En este caso, los sospechosos habían vuelto a entrar en el edificio y robado un aire acondicionado y accesorios de latón. También dañaron una puerta metálica y un calentador de agua. Se nombró a un posible sospechoso, se recopilaron pruebas y la investigación continuará.

Los oficiales fueron notificados el sábado de un robo en la cuadra 400 de NE 17th. El sospechoso tomó varios artículos del garaje y el lavadero de la residencia. Luego, los artículos fueron llevados al otro lado de la calle y dejados en un lote abandonado, presumiblemente para ser recuperados por el ladrón más tarde. Los oficiales obtuvieron evidencia, incluido un video del sospechoso, y el crimen está bajo investigación.

El sábado, los oficiales arrestaron a Helen Nicole Cannaday, de 37 años, en la cuadra 1300 de W. Shiloh St con una orden de arresto pendiente por fabricación o entrega de una sustancia controlada. Fue arrestada sin incidentes.

Los oficiales respondieron el domingo a la cuadra 400 de York Street después de recibir múltiples llamadas al 911 reportando un asalto. Conocieron a una víctima que informó que Courtney Lynn Jones, de 35 años, la había agredido. La víctima alegó que Jones la había agredido con el puño y la había estrangulado y escupido. Las agresiones habían ocurrido en múltiples lugares, ya que la víctima estaba en el vehículo de Jones en el momento de la agresión. Jones también le había quitado el teléfono a la víctima mientras intentaba llamar al 911. Había evidencia física para corroborar estas afirmaciones. Jones fue arrestado por asalto con estrangulamiento e interferir con una llamada telefónica de emergencia. Más tarde se estableció que Jones tenía múltiples condenas previas por agresión/violencia familiar. La acusación se elevó a habitual, un delito grave. Jones fue arrestado sin incidentes.

Los oficiales respondieron el domingo a un sujeto en el área de 8th SE y Austin, “Cargando contra vehículos” mientras gritaba blasfemias. Los oficiales llegaron y localizaron a Thomas Duane Taylor, de 67 años, conocido por ellos, en el área. Taylor estaba en estado de embriaguez y había bebidas alcohólicas y parafernalia de narcóticos presentes. Una verificación local reveló que Taylor tenía cinco órdenes de arresto pendientes. Cuando se le informó de las órdenes de arresto, Taylor comenzó a amenazar a los oficiales, afirmando que los “mataría”. Los oficiales intentaron calmar la situación, pero finalmente se vieron obligados a usar la fuerza física para detener a Taylor. Taylor agredió a ambos oficiales golpeando con su puño y luego mordiendo a un oficial en el brazo. Taylor fue arrestado y acusado de múltiples cargos de agresión a un oficial de paz, resistencia al arresto y amenaza terrorista contra un oficial de paz, así como órdenes de arresto por agresión, amenaza y conducta desordenada. El oficial mordido fue atendido en un centro médico local.

El domingo, los oficiales respondieron a un allanamiento criminal en la cuadra 300 de E. Houston. Se enteraron de una agresión a una persona mayor. El sospechoso conocido había comenzado a interrumpir un servicio religioso y otro miembro lo había escoltado afuera. Más tarde, cuando el denunciante fue a verificar y asegurarse de que el sospechoso se había ido, lo encontró en el acto de agredir a otro miembro, un hombre de 68 años, en el estacionamiento pisoteándolo. La parte denunciante protegió a la víctima y al sospechoso, luego lo atacó, pero se fue después de ser inmovilizado por la parte denunciante. La investigación está en curso.

La policía recibió un informe de robo de un vehículo el domingo en la cuadra 4100 de Enchanted Drive. El sospechoso había entrado en un vehículo sin llave y había robado la pistola, que estaba en una funda. La víctima recuperó la funda mientras caminaba cerca de la residencia. La investigación continuará. La pistola fue ingresada como robada en NCIC.

Durante este período de informe, los oficiales realizaron 68 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a 11 adultos y respondieron a 330 llamadas de servicio.

Capitán John T. Bull