Paris Police Report For Monday (May 6)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 1600-block of Neathery Saturday evening at 6:14. The victim advised that someone entered his house within the past two hours and had stolen a pair of Nike shoes. The victim stated that he was not home at the time of the burglary and the unknown suspect(s) had entered the residence through the back door that could not be locked. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a sexual assault call at the Booker T. Washington Homes complex Sunday morning at 3:16. Reportedly, a 16-year-old female was intoxicated and advised that she had been raped. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a one-car accident in the 1700-block of NE Loop 286 Sunday evening at 2:16. The driver, Librado Muniz, 34, of Witchita Falls, was found intoxicated. Officers also discovered Muniz had over five grams of methamphetamine. Muniz was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams. He was later placed in the

Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 273 calls for service and arrested seven people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (May 5).