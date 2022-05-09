Paris Police Report For Monday (May 9)

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 1500-block of W. Cherry Friday morning at 7:21. A nine-year-old victim reported that a 58-year-old had threatened to stab him and their dogs. The man lived in a trailer on the property. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police worked on a theft of a vehicle at 11:03 Friday morning. The owner reported that they could not locate their car. The officer told the victim that they had arrested his fiancé while driving the vehicle on April 24, 2022. The officer contacted the person to who they released the car after the arrest. They advised that someone had stolen the car from their driveway. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2600-block of N. Main Friday afternoon at 3:42. The 66-year-old victim reported that her husband was very intoxicated and wanted the keys to their vehicle. When the victim refused to give him the keys, he shoved her down. A ten-year-old child attempted to keep the suspect from assaulting the victim during the altercation, and the suspect hit the child in the face. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. The investigation continues.

At 4:09 Friday afternoon, Paris Police spoke with a victim of an assault in the 300-block of SE 8th St. The 21-year-old victim reported that her mother had shoved her down during an argument. The shove caused her and her two-year-old child to fall to the floor. They did not receive injuries. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Rd at 4:23 Friday afternoon. Someone had kicked their back door open while away from the residence for the past few days. The victim reported that two large flat-screen televisions and possibly some jewelry were missing. The incident is under investigation.

Thomas Ray Moten

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of Pine Bluff at 7:16 Friday night for an expired registration violation. The driver, Thomas Ray Moten, 44, of Paris, had several outstanding Municipal Court warrants. After Moten arrived at the jail, officers found him in possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana. Moten was placed in the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Rodrick Tyrell Rose

Paris Police stopped a moped in the 2300-block of N. Main at 11:25 Friday night for failing to drive in a single lane. The Moped traveled approximately ten miles per hour and went off the roadway and onto a sidewalk. The driver, Rodrick Tyrell Rose, 44, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills that he did not have a prescription to possess, and marijuana. Rose also had possession of a set of digital scales. They charged him with three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Brandi Godwin Fletcher

Paris Police observed Brandi Godwin Fletcher, 49, of Paris, walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 200-block of NE 13th St at 2:36 Saturday morning. She had possession of methamphetamine and had outstanding misdemeanor warrants, and they transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Jason Lenard Kirksey

Paris Police received a report of a possible intoxicated driver in the 5200-block of Lamar Ave at 10:30 Saturday morning. The caller reported that a yellow box truck was driving all over the roadway and had struck some vehicles while approaching the city limits of Paris. When the officers attempted to stop it, they sped up and passed cars on the shoulder and the left lane of the roadway. The officers pursued them westbound on highway 82 and were able to get it stopped in the 8400-block of State Hwy 82 West. The driver, Jason Lenard Kirksey, 36, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and transferred to Lamar County Jail.

Sunday afternoon at 3:26, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 800-block of N. Collegiate Dr. The victim reported that while he was in his backyard, he observed a small black Nissan vehicle pull into the parking lot next door to his residence. He saw a male person exit and walk along a wooden privacy fence towards his home. Before the victim could respond, the male had entered the garage and taken a Stihl chainsaw. The victim attempted to follow the suspect’s vehicle but could not locate it. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 265 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 8).