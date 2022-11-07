Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 07)

There was a vehicle burglary in the 700-block of Church St. in Paris last Friday morning at 6:54. Someone entered the unlocked vehicle and took a handgun. The victim also reported that they had stolen their RING doorbell from the garage. They later found it in the backyard of a neighboring house. The incident is under investigation.

About an hour later, a second vehicle burglary occurred in the 2600-block of Hubbard. Someone had entered the unlocked vehicle and stolen a handgun. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 1300-block of Pine Bluff at 11:50 Saturday morning. A 34-year-old male reported that a 59-year-old male had struck him in the arm with a baseball bat during an argument. The victim had no apparent injuries and did not seek medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Sergio Zavala

Paris Police responded to a criminal trespass in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286 at 1:20 Sunday morning. The suspect refused to leave the property when told to do so. Sergio Zavala, 54, of Detroit, had an outstanding Red River County felony probation violation warrant on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction. Officers arrested Zavala and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

At 8:03 Sunday night, police responded to shots fired in the 1400-block of Fitzhugh Ave. Officers heard females screaming from a residence and found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers believe the shots were fired outside the home and penetrated through a window. They transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center and flew them to a Dallas hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 213 calls for service and arrested ten people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 6).