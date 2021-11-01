Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 1)

David Juarez

Paris Police arrested David Juarez, 39, of Bedford, Texas, in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave at 9:05 Friday morning. Juarez had an outstanding felony Tarrant County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance. They booked Juarez and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Joshua Lee Walker

Paris Police arrested Joshua Lee Walker, 32, of Paris, at 1:33 Friday afternoon in the 4300-block of Bonham St. Walker had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on a solicitation of a minor with sexual conduct conviction. Officers placed Walker in the Lamar County Jail.

James Thomas Surritt

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of SW 4th St at 3:53 Saturday afternoon for displaying a defective brake light. A passenger, later identified as James Thomas Surritt of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Bexar County, Texas, charging him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. Officers arrested Surritt and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested 17 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 31).