Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 11)

Adrian Durant Brooks

Paris Police Officers made contact with Adrian Durant Brooks at George Wright Homes, who had an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Cruelty to animal-non-livestock. Officers took Brooks to jail.



Emily Sharrock

Paris Police Officers responded to a possible stolen vehicle in the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue. While en-route, officers learned that the stolen car was traveling around Loop 286 and had turned onto NW 19th. Officers located the vehicle, but the suspect fled and refused to stop. The driver pulled into a residence in the 1700-block of Graham, fled on foot, attempting to go inside a house. Officers caught up to the suspect who struggled with officers before his custody. Officers located marijuana inside the vehicle. They identified the suspect and charged Emily Sharrock with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. Sharrock was taken to jail and booked. The vehicle was found to have co-owners and not stolen.

Paris Police responded to 388 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the weekend.