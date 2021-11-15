Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 15)

Ony Bladimir Betancourth

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of NE 11th Sunday morning at 12:20. The 22-year-old victim reported that she and her husband had an argument, and he had choked her. Ony Bladimir Betancourth, 28, of Paris, was arrested and charged with assault of a family member by impeding breath. Officers booked Betancourth and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2100-block of Plum at 2:02 Friday afternoon. The owner reported that no one had lived at home for about four months, and when the owner checked on it, they found that someone had entered the residence and had stolen computer equipment. The incident is under investigation.

At 3:46 Friday afternoon, Paris Police worked a house burglary and met with the victim in the 2400-block of E. Cherry. The victim reported that while he was at work, someone had entered his home through a back window and taken two expensive guitars. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a 1997 Mercury in the 100-block of George Wright Homes at 8:32 Friday night. They later recovered the vehicle at Booker T. Washington Homes. The incident is under investigation.

At 11:03 Sunday morning, Paris Police responded to a house burglary in the 100-block of NE 8th St. The victims reported that someone had broken the window out of the back door to gain entry and took two cameras. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a house burglary in the 800-block of W. Austin at 3:47 Sunday afternoon. The report indicated that someone had burglarized the residence while the owner was away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 222 calls for service and arrested eight people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 14).