Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 18)

Marcus Ellis

Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 2400-block of North Main. The complainant advised that Marcus Ellis had choked and assaulted her. Officers observed injuries consistent with the attack. Officers placed Ellis under arrest and put him in jail. Ellis also had a charge of Motion to Revoke Probation.



Alante Ginyard

Paris Police Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500-block of Pine Bluff. The complainant stated that her boyfriend had choked and bit her, and officers observed the complainant had injuries consistent with the assault. Police found the suspect who refused to identify himself. They placed him under arrest, and he refused to get in the patrol car. They identified the suspect as Alante Ginyard, who also had outstanding warrants for assault of a family member and Violation of a Protective Order. Ginyard was taken to jail and booked on the orders and the four new charges.



Rayla McCurry

Paris Police Officers responded to the 3800-block of Lamar Avenue to a shoplifter. The business employee advised that a female concealed items in her purse and left the store without paying. Officers made contact with Rayla McCurry and found the stolen items in McCurry’s purse. McCurry also had outstanding warrants out of this department. There are previous theft convictions, which enhanced this theft charge to a felony. McCurry is in jail.



Jessica McMellon

Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop in the 100-block of Stone Avenue and found marijuana inside. Officers identified the driver as Jessica McMellon, who reportedly had a baggie of meth on her person. McMellon was arrested for both items and taken to jail.

Paris Police responded to 402 calls for service and arrested 16 people over the weekend ending Sunday (Nov 17).