Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 21)

Justin Rashad Thompson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle at 2:56 Friday afternoon for a defective brake light. The driver, Justin Rashad Thompson, 33, of Paris, admitted to possessing marijuana, and it was inside a backpack. The officer located more than two ounces of marijuana and several boxes of THC syringes. They arrested Thompson and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Friday night at 11:24 in the 2400-block of Simpson, two females reported that a known 31-year-old male had choked them but had left the scene before the officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Kimber Michelle Weathersby

There was a disturbance Saturday morning at 9:15 in the 2900-block of Clarksville. No assault had occurred, but one of the persons involved, Kimber Michelle Weathersby, 31, of Paris, had an outstanding Bell County felony probation violation warrant on an obstruction or retaliation charge. They placed her in Lamar County Jail.

James Edward Wallace

James Edward Wallace, 54, of Paris, was observed in the 2700-block of NW 19th Saturday afternoon at about 1:48, and the officer knew he had outstanding warrants. In addition, Lamar County wanted Wallace for failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information. Wallace gave the officer a short foot chase, which enhanced his charge to a felony because of two prior evading convictions.

Eric Gabriel Basham | Christopher Stefan Russel | Ashley Debrah McAdams

On Saturday afternoon at 2:49, police had a disturbance in the 2600-block of N. Main. Officers made contact with Eric Gabriel Basham, 22, Christopher Stefan Russell, 36, and Ashley Debrah McAdams, 27, all of Paris. McAdams advised officers that she and Russell had let Basham stay with them for a few days, and after an argument, it was time for him to go. Basham had possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, pills, and paraphernalia in his room. All three were arrested on numerous felony charges and placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Mary Joyce Leeks

There was a disturbance in the 700-block of NW Fifth Sunday at 2:50 am. Officers knew Mary Joyce Leeks, 40, of Paris. She had Lamar County warrants charging her with abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence and possessing a controlled substance of less than one gram. They placed Leeks in the Lamar County Jail.

Joel Thomas Searls

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3000-block of NE Loop 286 at 9:32 Sunday night. The nursing staff reported that a patient could be under the influence of unknown narcotics and disturbing other patients. When officers made contact, they identified the person as Joel Thomas Searls, 37, of Paris. He removed his IV and held it like a knife. Searls then advanced toward the officer, and they subdued and arrested him after the hospital medically cleared him.

Paris Police responded to 177 calls for service and arrested 22 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 20).