Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 22)

Lenwood Oudems

Last Friday morning at 6:49, Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 600-block of NW 7th. They identified a passenger as Lenwood Oudems, 44. He had an outstanding felony warrant from Dallas County, charging him with Forgery of Financial Instrument. They booked and transported him to the Lamar County Jail.

Friday night at 8:42, a victim contacted an officer about fraud. They claimed a paralegal working for an attorney defrauded them out of a large sum of money over some time, misrepresenting themselves. The investigation continues.

Lintora Johnson

Friday night at 9:27, an officer initiated a traffic stop for expired registration in the 200-block of NW 12th Street. The driver, Lintoria Johnson, 28, had an outstanding felony warrant for a Paris Police case reported in August of 2020 for a theft occurring in the 3800-block of Lamar. It charged her with Felony State Jail Theft Property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. They booked the subject into the Paris Police Department Jail and later transported the Lamar County Jail.

Friday night at 11:21, an officer responded to the 900-block of 6th SE Street about a wallet theft. The alleged suspect has two prior convictions for theft of property and could be facing a

Felony State Jail Theft Property is less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. The investigation continues.

Saturday evening at 6:51, an officer worked a motor vehicle theft in the 500-block of 4th NW. They located it and detained a juvenile until his parents arrived.

Monday morning at 1:19, officers worked an Alarm in the 2400-block of Lamar Avenue. Tips lead to the arrest of two juveniles. The investigation continues.

From Friday, Nov 19 until Sunday, Nov 21, the Paris Police Department responded to 194 calls for service and arrested nine adults.