Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 29)

Paris Police responded to the 1600-bock of N. Main St at 7:49 Friday night about a hit and run accident. The victims reported that an unknown dark-colored vehicle struck their vehicle from behind and then fled the scene. They last saw it headed eastbound of Hickory St. The owner had reported the suspected it stolen from the 1200-block of NW 7th St. within minutes of the accident. Officers located the stolen vehicle in the 200-block of E. Hickory St. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 238 calls for service and arrested eight people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Nov 28).