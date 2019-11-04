Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 4)

Antonio Daquann Epperson

Paris Police arrested Antonio Daquann Epperson, 28, of Brookston, at George Wright Homes Friday night at 9:00. Allegedly Epperson had possession of an ecstasy pill and a small baggie of marijuana. Officers charged Epperson with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 700-block of N. Main Friday afternoon at 3:16. Reportedly, the suspect entered the building through a broken window and took tools and electronics. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100-block of E. Price Sunday evening at 6:23. Reportedly, a male had assaulted a female at that location, and the suspect left the scene. The 37-year-old victim reported that a 44-year-old male assaulted her with his hands and then choked her before leaving. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 268 calls and arrested six people over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Nov 3).