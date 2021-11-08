Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 8)

Alexander Charles Waddle

Paris Police arrested Alexander Charles Waddle, 30, of Paris, in the 500-block of SE 13th St at 7:19 Friday night. Waddle had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The warrant stemmed from an investigation in October where he sexually assaulted a female under 17 years of age. Waddle also had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 5100-block of SE Loop 286 at 9:10 Friday morning. The victim reported that someone had entered her 2018 Dodge pick-up and had stolen a pistol. The incident is under investigation.

Jack Douglas Dennis

Paris Police arrested Jack Douglas Dennis, 55, of Paris, in the 400-block of W. Kaufman at 9:33 Friday night. Dennis had an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram-repeat offender. They placed Dennis in Lamar County Jail.

Cody Gannon

Friday night at 11:11, Paris Police stopped a bicyclist in the 200-block of W. Kaufman for not having a light on the front of the bicycle. The rider identified himself as Cody Gannon. Gannon had two outstanding felony motions to adjudicate guilt warrants out of Denton County for possession of a controlled substance and a failure to appear on a criminal trespass case. During the arrest, Gannon had possession of methamphetamine and THC. They charged him with two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance. Gannon is in Lamar County Jail.

Vadim Victor Lukas

Officers arrested Vadim Victor Lukas, 41, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Saturday morning on two felony Lamar County bond surrender warrants. One was for possession of a controlled substance charge, and one was bail jumping and failure to appear. Lukas is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1000-block of SE 8th St at 9:11 Saturday morning. The 24-year-old victim reported that a known person had intentionally struck her with a vehicle during a disturbance before the officer’s arrival. The suspect had fled the scene.

Sunday morning at 4:00, Officers responded again to the exact location about the suspect returning and causing another disturbance. Similarly, the suspect fled the scene, but officers located the suspect nearby and arrested her on unrelated charges. The incident is under investigation.

Jay Lee Cox

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of Pine Bluff Sunday morning at 1:20 about a traffic violation. The caller said a pick-up had been sitting at the stop sign for about 15 minutes with the driver asleep. Officers contacted the driver, Jay Lee Cox, 29, of Paris. They arrested Cox for driving while intoxicated. Cox had two prior convictions for DWI, and officers enhanced his charge to a felony. During the arrest, Cox had possession of a THC cartridge, adding possession of a controlled substance. They placed Cox in the Lamar County Jail.

Roger Gaylen Lind, Jr.

Sunday night at 11:56, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900-block of E. Price for displaying expired registration. Three persons occupied the car, and they arrested the driver for an outstanding traffic violation. A passenger who identified himself by the wrong name had a warrant for outstanding parole violation. Roger Gaylen Lind, Jr, 39, of Paris, fled from the officers and assaulted two officers while being handcuffed. Lind was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, evading arrest with previous conviction, and failing to identify as a fugitive. Lind is in the Lamar County Jail.

Amanda Lynn McBride

Paris Police stopped two females walking on the wrong side of the roadway in the 300-block of SW 5th St at 2:33 Monday morning. During the stop, Amanda Lynn McBride, 39, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 236 calls for service and arrested 24 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Nov 7).