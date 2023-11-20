Paris Police Report For Monday, November 20

Daniel Alexander Kincaid

Last Friday morning at 8:23, an officer noticed a parked vehicle in the 1900 block of Culbertson Street and saw a wanted person inside. When the officer made a U-turn, the subject took off running. After a short foot pursuit, the officer handcuffed Daniel Alexander Kincaid, 28, with a criminal history of two prior convictions of evading arrest detention, and police booked him for Felony Evading Arrest Detention with Prior Convictions. He also had three Bond Surrender Warrants from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaime Jimenez Reyes

There was a Family Disturbance Friday night at 9:31 in the 1400 block of East Price Street. The victim stated that her common-law husband arrived home extremely intoxicated and started an argument, which escalated to him assaulting her by hitting her in the head, arms, and chest with a shoe and a large wooden child’s toy. Paris Officers made contact with Jaime Jimenez Reyes, 27. who resisted arrest. Officers gained control and booked him into the Paris Jail for First-Degree Felony-Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence, and Resisting Arrest-Search or Transport. The victim requested an Emergency Protective Order.

On Friday at 12:04 pm, a victim reported a Burglary of a Building in the 500 block of East Washington Street with over $500 in assorted tools stolen from a house remodeling. The victim left the house around 3:00 pm the day before and returned Friday at 8:00 am, discovering a Dewalt battery with charger, a Porter Cable Strip Nailer Pneumatic, a Dewalt Demo Bar, a Husky Wheelbarrow, a Scrapping Shovel, a 5-gallon gas can gone. They did not mention a forced entry.

At 11:11 Friday night, shots were fired in the 2800 block of Bonham Street. A victim stated a subject driving a silver sedan had shot at his house. Officers observed the front residence door window shattered. The victim was not home at the time, but two family members were. The victim provided details to officers from his surveillance camera footage. There were no injuries in the reportedly isolated incident. Paris Police have a suspect name and are investigating a Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm.

Saturday morning at 2:14, a victim requested a security check in the 1800 block of West Kaufman. Her common-law spouse was banging on the door, and she wanted him gone. Police arrested him in the 100 block of NW 19th for public intoxication. After his arrest, the victim reported that on Monday, November 13, he had assaulted and choked her. She provided a video and pictures of prior assaults. Officers took an Assault family member’s Impede Breath report.

Saturday morning at 11:21, an older couple’s dog ran out of the residence in the 3300 block of West Kaufman Street. The dog began barking at a pair of dogs across the street. The couple, ages 78 and 80, struggled to control their dog, but it bit the female on her hand. A passerby stopped and attempted to assist. The three managed to get the dog on a leash, but the dog pulled the leash free from the female’s hand and lunged at the passerby, biting him on the inside of his left leg, and would not let go. The passerby discharged his pistol three times at the dog, striking it. The passerby and the female were both treated at Paris Regional Health. The dog is deceased. A Paris Officer took a Discharge Firearm Report to document the discharge of a firearm within the city.

Amanda Jean Lollar

A business reported a shoplifting Saturday at 12:20 pm in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue, and a Loss Prevention Associate had a female suspect detained. They had observed the suspect skip-scanning items at a self-check station. She had not paid for over $200 in home décor, shoes, food, and other merchandise. The store wanted charges filed, and a Paris Officer arrived, arrested, and booked Amanda Jean Lollar, 47, into the Paris Jail for Theft of Property less than $2,500 with two or More Previous Convictions after reviewing Lollar’s criminal history.

Saturday at 5:37 pm, there was an assault in the 1300 block of West Kaufman. The victim stated that her husband had attacked her and that her son had separated them. She added that he had punched her in the face, grabbed her neck, pinned her against a wall, and choked her. The victim did not want to file charges, and the suspect arranged to go to another residence to prevent any further family violence. Police will investigate an assault family member. Impede Breath.

A Paris Officer took three investigative reports involving one victim and two suspects Saturday night at 7:44. The officers took a Robbery, an Injury Child-Elderly-Disable with Intent Bodily Injury, and Unlawful Restraint Reports. The officer made a second contact with a more calm 71-year-old male at Paris Regional Health after suspects, a 47-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son, physically assaulted him, stole his cell phone, locked him in his hotel room, and threatened to kill him if he tried to leave. He stated that he managed to open a window and crawl through to the outside for help.

On Sunday morning at 2:51, a disturbance occurred in the 1100 block of Southeast 16th Street. The victim could not speak English and reported the incident to the translation line. The victim stated a known suspect had put a gun to his forehead, chambered a round, and then left the scene to a house across the street. The two do not like each other and have a history of “run-ins.” An Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is under investigation.

The burglary of a habitation with the intent of a sexual offense occurred Sunday evening at 6:48. A black male, wearing all black, forced himself into a residence in the 800 block of Cedar Street and began to undress while touching a female victim inappropriately. The female yelled for her husband, and he quickly grabbed a small wooden baseball bat and made his way to the back part of the residence to find the suspect with his pants down below his knees, trying to assault his wife sexually. The suspect left out the back door, tripping over items on the rear porch as he left before the police arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Saderrion Keimontrea Simpson

Sunday morning at 4:30, an officer observed a silver Ford Mustang speeding in the 2300 block of North Main. The officer identified the driver as Saderrion Keimontrea Simpson, 22, of Grand Prairie. Harris County wanted Simpson for Felony Assault on a family house member of impeding breath circulation, and they booked him and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police Department responded to 167 Calls for Service, Arrested 12 adults, and made 30 Traffic Stops ending Sunday, November 19.