Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 10)

Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 800-block of S. Main St at 8:57 Friday morning. The victim reported that their 2008 white Chevrolet pick-up was overheating, and they pulled over at that location to try to get some water to put in the radiator. As the victim returned, they observed someone driving it away. The investigation continues.

Jerimie Tyrell McDonald | Lometa Ryshette McDonald

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1300-block of W. Sperry Ave. Friday morning at 11:53. Officers could hear a male and female arguing inside the residence. When officers contacted the female, the male fled out the back door and chased him several blocks before he entered the passenger side of a black Jeep Liberty. The female of the disturbance was driving it and refused to stop for several blocks. The male ran into the brush in the 1400-block of W. Brame St. He was Jerimie Tyrell McDonald, 34, of Paris, and was located and arrested. He had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with violation of a protective order with at least two prior arrests and evading arrest or detention. The driver, Lometa Ryshette McDonald, 42, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and hindering the apprehension of a wanted person. They transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 600-block of SW 6th at 2:57 Friday afternoon. Officers observed four male bicycle juveniles firing a pistol while riding on the roadway. A second witness then directed officers to the spent shell casings. However, officers were not able to locate the suspects. A second caller, later in the day, reported several juveniles firing a pistol in the 1800-block of Jackson St. Police took two into custody, and the investigation continues.

At 5:13 Friday afternoon, Paris Police met with the victim of a burglary motor vehicle in the 4200-block of Castlegate Dr. Sometime during the previous night, someone broke into their car and stole numerous items, including a pistol, a Yeti Cooler, a laptop computer, glasses, and clothing. The victim advised that they waited till late in the day to report the incident. They were busy and out of town that morning. The incident is under investigation.

Stephen Ray Easter, Jr.

Paris Police observed Stephen Ray Easter, Jr., 33, of Paris, walking in the middle of the roadway Friday night at 10:58. Upon making contact with Easter, He had an outstanding bond surrender warrant on deadly conduct by discharging a firearm case. Easter was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Jose Valente Fortuna Lopez

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of NW 13th at 12:15 Saturday morning for a defective taillight. The driver, Jose Valente Fortuna Lopez, 34, had an outstanding Lamar County warrant charging him with burglary of a building. They arrested Lopez and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Taquavius Jaquoreon Williams

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Bonham Saturday morning at 9:49 for speeding. The driver, identified as Taquavius Jaquoreon Williams, 22, of Paris, had possession of marijuana, ecstasy, and powder cocaine. Officers also located a set of scales and small baggies. They charged Williams with two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Randy Laval Wooten

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of W. Provine Saturday afternoon at 1:32. Officers located and arrested Randy Laval Wooten, 56, after learning that he had choked his girlfriend during an argument. Officers charged Wooten with the assault of a family member by impeding breathing and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Gewndolyn Lashawn Biggerstaff

Officers noticed Gewndolyn Lashawn Biggerstaff, 54, of Paris, was intoxicated in the roadway of the 100-block of NW 7th at 10:20 Saturday night. After arresting Biggerstaff, they discovered she had possession of methamphetamine. Biggerstaff was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Syndika Raynard Rose

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 700-block of Lamar Ave at 11:18 Saturday night after the officer observed it speeding and swerving. The driver, Syndika Raynard Rose, 46, of Honey Grove, was intoxicated. Rose had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, which enhanced his charge to a felony. They placed Rose in the Lamar County Jail.

Stacy Ann Tambunga

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2600-block of N. Main Saturday at 11:20 for a defective tail light. During the stop, the driver had a Municipal Court warrant. The passenger, Stacy Ann Tambunga, 44, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Officers charged Tambunga with possession of a controlled substance and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested 18 people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Oct 9).