Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 14)

Bebra Jean Brown

Officers observed a silver Volkswagon Jetta in the 2100-block of Church St. that had jumped a curb and was high-centered Saturday morning at 1:47. The driver, Bebra Jean Brown, 51. of Paris, was found intoxicated. After officers arrested her, they found she had at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated. They transferred Brown to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1300-block of W. Campbell Thursday morning at 8:34, where a victim reported a white 2003 Chevrolet pick-up as being stolen. At about 9:30 am, Officers responded to the 1400-block of W. Cherry and located the vehicle. A 14-year-old male was asleep inside and arrested after he admitted to taking the car without the owner’s permission. They later transferred him to the juvenile detention center in Grayson County. Police returned the vehicle to the owner.

A vehicle was reported submerged at the boat ramp at Lake Gibbons Friday morning at 11:56. No one was inside, and someone had stolen it in Fannin County.

Someone burglarized a residence in the 4500-block of Thomas Dr. Friday at noon. Reportedly, someone had forced the back door open and had stolen two televisions and some hand tools. The investigation continues.

Ladarryl Wayne Wallace

Officers arrested Ladarryl Wayne Wallace, 35, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation office on a felony motion to revoke warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 3800-block of Lamar Sunday afternoon at 1:46. Reportedly, a 30-year-old male from Huffman, Texas, had assaulted a 30-year-old female Paris resident while waiting on food at the drive-thru. The victim stated that she had picked the suspect up in Arkansas and while en route to Paris, he became paranoid. The suspect pulled a knife and threatened bodily harm before the victim escaped from the vehicle. The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene. The suspect struck another car while driving away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary in the 400-block of E. Henderson St Sunday afternoon at 3:10. Reportedly, someone had kicked in the front door and had thrown bricks through three windows. The owner stated that the house is under renovated, and the only things that were missing were two gas heaters. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 264 calls for service and arrested 12 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight Sunday (Oct 13).